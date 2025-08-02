Ogun Lauds GIZ over Economic, Skill Devt Projects

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Ogun State Government has commended the German Development Agency (GIZ) over its support for sustainable economic and skill development projects in the state.

The partnership between the state and the GIZ has led to the execution of various economic and skill development projects, including the recent establishment of job and work centres at Government Science and Technical College, Idi Aba, Abeokuta.

The state Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Adebola Sofela, gave the commendation at the opening of Second Joint Partners’ Workshop of the GIZ Sustainable Economic Development Cluster (SEDEC), held in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The workshop drew no fewer than 70 participants comprising 55 relevant partners from both public and private sectors, including high level political sectors network, policy makers, civil society organisations, and development partners in the field of sustainable development and GIZ staff.

The commissioner, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr. Oluola Aikulola, said GIZ and its project teams had been demonstrating unwavering commitment to advancing inclusive economic growth, skills development, and youth empowerment in the Gateway State.

Sofela said the workshop underscores the strength and value of strategic partnerships in driving sustainable development outcomes, saying “We are truly delighted to be part of this transformative journey because it is rooted in shared objectives and results-based planning thot directly impact the lives of our people.”

He said the GIZ’s Sutainable Economic Development in Nigeria (SEDIN), has contributed significantly to enhanced productivity, job creation, and improved access to finance across several local government areas.

He added that SEDIN interventions have empowered hundreds of entrepreneurs and reinforced the state’s broader vision of building a resilient, competitive, and inclusive economy.

The commissioner also stated that the GIZ’s Skills Development for Youth Employment, (SKYE), has not only delivered practical, demand-driven skills to our teeming youth population but has also fostered stronger industry linkages and employability pathways.

He said, “In alignment with our administration’s human capital development agenda, SKYE Il has supported Technical and Vocational Education and Training

(TVET) institutions, improved apprenticeship systems, and helped to bridge the gap between training and labour market needs.

“These outcomes speak directly to Ogun State’s development aspirations, particularly our drive to deepen industrialisation, reduce youth unemployment,

and promote economic inclusion through skills and enterprise development.

“The success stories emerging from this partnership of real people whose lives have been transformed, reinforce why we continue to prioritise development

collaborations such as this.

“These interventions align strongly with our administration’s ISE YA mantra, our call to inclusive, sustainable enterprise, and complement our ongoing reforms in education, youth empowerment, entrepreneurship promotion, and industrial policy.”

“As we gather today to assess progress, review frameworks, and refine strategies, I urge all stakeholders; MDAs, training institutions, private sector actors, and development partners, to deepen their commitment, align efforts. and scale impact.

“This is not just about development programming, it is about shaping the economic future of our people.

“The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment remains unwavering in its resolve to provide the enabling policy environment, institutional coordination, and strategic leadership required to sustain and scale these initiatives.”

The speech of the commissioner was buttressed by the Permanent Secretaries in the Ministries of Education and that of Agriculture, who highlighted the impacts of GIZ interventions in the state.

The two permanent secretaries, who were specific on the contributions of the GIZ, urged beneficiaries to make the best use of opportunities provided by the organisation.

Workshop participants, who reviewed results of various interventions, recommended ways to improve on the execution of various projects and suggested a way forward for 2026 projects.