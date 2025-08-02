Nigeria Unveils First Indigenous Vessel with 349-container Capacity at Onne

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The federal government through the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has launched a 349 loading capacity first-ever Nigerian indigenous vessel ‘Ocean Dragon’ in Onne Ports, Rivers State.

The launching of the West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) to ECMT Calabar vessel of Clarion (MC Ocean Dragon), attracted commendations to the government of Nigeria led by President Bola Tinubu.

Unveiling the vessel yesterday, the Managing Director of NPA, Abubakar Dantsoho, stated that the achievement aligns with the Nigerian Ports Authority’s vision to deliver efficient port services in a safe, secure, and customer-friendly environment while becoming the maritime logistics hub for sustainable port services in Africa.

Commending the Clarion Shipping for the landmark acquisition and WACT for its appetite for partnership and collaborations that propel business growth, Dantsoho said apart from the high loading capacity of 349 TEUs and several other distinctive features of the vessel, MV Ocean Dragon is wholly Nigerian.

He said the achievement speaks to the Renewed Hope “Nigeria First” policy of President Tinubu and the Nigerian Ports Authority’s renewed orientation towards Nigerian content development.

Speaking on the speedy growth of the Onne Port, Dantsoho said “The studies of traffic around Onne in recent times has indicated that in terms of container traffic, 15 per cent of what comes here goes to Calabar, and then about 20 per cent of what also comes here goes to Onitsha and Aba. Another 20 per cent goes to the far North, the remaining per cent stays here for oil and gas activities and other industry related activities.

“This thing is showing very quick growth. The extent in which the increase is being witnessed is very pleasing. You have to connect this to the policy of the government.”

He said, “The government has created an enabling environment through the policy of ‘Nigeria First’, which is also embedded in the policy of Mr. President of the Renewed Hope. Our own industry that we are witnessing today is becoming more hopeful and investing more time, energy and money and is practical.

“I have to tell you that apart from Clarion, there are other investors who are also talking to us. We have interested local shipping people who are interested in talking to us. We also have other agencies of government in this area: Customs, NIMASA and other major stakeholders, everybody is cooperating, everybody is putting their hands on deck to ensure that the success today is going to grow bigger.

“We have populations and the containers go to the owners. It is a very pleasing experience, we have to congratulate ourselves, and pray that the expected growth will continue to be positive so that we continue to be the hub of ports and maritime business in West and Central Africa.”

Dantsoho further said as an organisation, “the Nigerian Ports Authority is very interested and working hard to ensure that the volumes of containers that come to Nigeria increase. So when we have a lot of traffic here, it means that NPA is working better, it means that Nigeria’s economy is also doing better.

“It’s very important to see that we get more containers in Nigeria than what we get in Cotonou, Tema, Lome and even Abidjan. So, I am happy that APM Terminal, Clarion Shipping and Ecomarine Terminal Limited of Calabar have put together this vessel that can be operating domestic trade.”

According to NPA boss, “This idea is also supported by the Cabotage Law, which was enacted in 2003, and from then till this moment we have not had any entrepreneur or investor who have been able to get a ship that will ply this route. So it is a very big occasion for us to see this come to reality.

“This is going to be a game changer because the more you move containers out of Onne to places like Calabar and other destinations within Nigeria, the more you get more vessels from abroad that will be coming direct to Onne.

“In shipping, the idea of direct call and indirect call matters a lot. The more you have direct call vessels into a location, the more you are making that place a hub, which is the ambition of the NPA, which is also the policy of the Federal government.”

He assured that “In the Western ports which is Lagos, we are doing a little bit of this kind of movement through barges and that is also championed by the same APMT in Lagos. And we have to give them a lot of thanks for doing this for making Nigeria a hub for West Africa shipping business.”

In his address, the Head of APM Terminal, Fredrick Klinke, noted that the emergence of vessels is an extremely important development for Nigeria.

He said, “This is a very significant milestone in our commitment to enhance Nigeria indigenous market. Is about transforming this Port into a hub in the region for the benefit of economic development, trade facilitation, empowerment of the youths and communities around us.”

He explained that “The West Africa Container Terminal you see here today actually started as a swampy area more than 25 years ago. And in collaboration with our key stakeholders, most importantly NPA and the Oil and Gas Free Sector, Customs, our customers and host communities we have transformed this into a world class terminal, with a magnificent infrastructure and advanced marketing.”

Speaking further on the development achieved so far at the port, Klinke said “This was the outcome of the $150 million investment, it has not only attracted ship-line but significantly enhanced service and satisfaction from our customers. It has enabled us to deliver excellence in all our operations.”

He assured that the APMT “Will continue to work closely with the federal government through NPA to improve the power infrastructure in the ports and in line with our shared mission to decarbonise the port.

“We are particularly proud to partner with Clarion Shipping and welcome the first Nigeria flag vessel to this terminal. This service will play a crucial role in improving trading, social activities in the Eastern ports and provide more opportunities to the people in line with the Nigerian Federal Government’s successful effort to drive economic growth to non oil exports.”

In his opening address, Managing Director of WACT, Jeethu Jose, recalled that about three weeks ago the NPA emphasised commitment to acquire efficiency, maximising the port sector in line with national policy on Marine and Blue economy.

Jose stressed that “In that we have continued to set pace side by side with the indigenous business and communities that we reside.”

He said, “The launch of the Ocean Dragon is one of the many demonstrations of that alignment with the national policies and Blue economy. Just recently, WACT completed a $150 million investment in the dominant. We are arriving on the heights of glory.”

He thanked Clarion Shipping and partners for their confidence in the Nigerian investment and development, adding, “Now we have more and trading connectivity to your business.”