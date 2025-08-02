Kemi Badenoch: I No Longer Identify as Nigerian

Kemi Badenoch has said she no longer identifies as Nigerian and does not hold a passport for the country.

The Tory leader, who grew up in Lagos and is of Yoruba heritage, said she had not had a Nigerian passport for two decades.

Badenoch said while she knew the country “very well” and had an interest in what happens there, she felt that her “home is where my now family is”.



Speaking on the Rosebud podcast, London-based The Telegraph, quoted her to have said: “I have not renewed my Nigerian passport, I think, not since the early 2000s. I don’t identify with it any more, most of my life has been in the UK and I’ve just never felt the need to.”

She added: “I’m Nigerian through ancestry, by birth despite not being born there because of my parents, but by identity I’m not really. I know the country very well, I have a lot of family there, and I’m very interested in what happens there.



“But home is where my now family is, and my now family is my children, it’s my husband and my brother and his children, in-laws. The Conservative Party is very much part of my family, my extended family, I call it.”

When her father, Femi Adegoke, who was a doctor, died in 2022, Badenoch said she had to get a visa to travel back to Nigeria, which she described as a “big fandango”.

The Tory leader was born in a private hospital in Wimbledon, South West London, in 1980 before her parents took her home to Nigeria.



She was one of the last people to receive birthright citizenship rules in Britain, before they were abolished by Margaret Thatcher the following year. Badenoch said she felt both British and Nigerian while growing up in Lagos.

“Finding out that I did have that British citizenship was a marvel to so many of my contemporaries, so many of my peers,” she said.



“I think the reason that I came back here was actually a very sad one, and it was that my parents thought, ‘there is no future for you in this country’.”

‘Never felt I belonged there’

She added that she remembered “never quite feeling that I belonged there” in Nigeria.

The Tory leader has previously come under fire from politicians in Lagos over comments made about the country.

She has repeatedly talked about growing up in a country affected by corruption and governed by military dictatorship, and Lagos as a city where “fear was everywhere”.

Last December, Nigeria’s vice-president said that Mrs Badenoch “has every right to remove the Kemi from her name” if she was not “proud” to be from Nigeria.

Mrs Badenoch’s spokesman later said that the Tory leader “stands by what she says” and that she is “not the PR for Nigeria”.

The Tory leader came to the UK aged 16 to study, and told the podcast she had not experienced racial prejudice in Britain “in any meaningful form”.

“I knew I was going to a place where I would look different to everybody, and I didn’t think that that was odd,” she said.

“What I found actually quite interesting was that people didn’t treat me differently, and it’s why I’m so quick to defend the UK whenever there are accusations of racism.

“I did not experience prejudice in any meaningful form. That doesn’t mean prejudice doesn’t exist, that it doesn’t happen, many people do. But I didn’t, not seriously.”

Mrs Badenoch described the parliamentary party as an “extended family with lots of drama”.

“I do see the Conservative Party as family, so much of what we do goes beyond party policy,” she said.

“It’s instinct, we recognise each other, we have the same sort of squabbles and it’s why when people ask me about plots I just think, ‘eh this is extended family stuff’. Anybody who’s got an extended family with lots of drama will recognise that.”