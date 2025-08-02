Imoke, Bassey, Others No Longer Our Members, Cross River PDP Declares 

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State has declared that chieftains identified with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) including former governor, Senator Liyel Imoke, Senator Gershom Bassey – are considered to have left the party and are no longer welcome in their programmes.

Imoke on Thursday mobilised hundreds of his supporters to the inaugural coalition meeting in Calabar, where he spoke of building a new generation of politicians to take over power.

The former governor is the leader of the coalition under the platform of the ADC in the state. All those in attendance at the inaugural meeting accepted a motion to move the coalition into ADC.

Reacting to the development in an interview, PDP Chairman in Cross River State, Venatius Ikem, said, “We can’t tolerate members who are working against the party’s interests.

“Those who have defected to ADC have shown where their loyalties lie, and we won’t hesitate to slam the door on them.”

Criticising the defectors, Ikem said the defecting politicians benefited most from PDP and are only leaving due to electoral losses.

Ikem alleged that the politicians are opportunistic, saying he agreed with President Bola Tinubu’s description of ADC leaders as “internally displaced politicians”.

He expressed confidence in the strength of the PDP, particularly in the northern senatorial district, saying the party is preparing to surprise the state in the next elections.

“We’re not losing sleep over the defectors. Our party remains the most organised and widely accepted political structure in Cross River State,” he added.

Analysts believe that as the next elections approach, PDP’s ability to retain its members and attract new supporters will be crucial to its success.