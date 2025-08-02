  • Saturday, 2nd August, 2025

FG, NACCIMA Seek Strategic Collaboration on Economic Reform Programme

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja 

The federal government has opened discussions with the

Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) aimed at establishing strategic collaboration on Nigeria’s economic reform programme, with emphasis on correcting long-standing structural distortions to build a more resilient and inclusive economy.

The talks held in Abuja, yesterday, when the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun hosted a delegation from NACCIMA, led by the Director General, Mr. Sola Obadimu.

Receiving the delegation, the minister underscored the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration’s commitment to leveraging the private sector as a key driver of Nigeria’s economic growth and development.

Edun highlighted recent progress in strengthening the local currency, attracting diaspora and domestic capital, as well as reducing import dependence through increased local production.

A statement issued by the ministry said the meeting discussed strategic collaboration on Nigeria’s economic reform programme, with a focus on correcting long-standing structural distortions to build a more resilient and inclusive economy.

Earlier, the Director General NACCIMA, Obadimu commended key reforms of the present administration, notably the removal of fuel subsidies and the unification of the exchange rate.

He called for deeper engagement on tax clarity, access to trade finance for Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSMEs), and better alignment between policy timelines and implementation.

“Both parties affirmed that sustained economic transformation will depend on effective public-private partnership, placing the private sector at the centre of Nigeria’s long-term growth strategy. 

“They also discussed NACCIMA’s upcoming 65th Annual Conference and Investment Summit themed, ‘Harnessing Private Sector Potential to Achieve a One Trillion Dollar Economy by 2030’, ” the statement said. 

