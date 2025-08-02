CSR: Knight Frank Nigeria, Real Estate Institutions Celebrate 21 Academy Graduates 

Knight Frank Nigeria has celebrated the graduation of 21 young professionals from the Cohort 3 of the Knight Frank Academy at a certificate presentation ceremony held in Lagos Saturday.

The event marked a key moment in the company’s commitment to talent development and nurturing future leaders in the real estate industry.

The Knight Frank Academy, launched in 2023, was established to bridge the gap between fresh graduates’ academic knowledge and the practical skills required in the dynamic real estate sector.

With concerns rising about the quality of new entrants into the field, the Academy has been providing comprehensive training that addresses both technical and behavioural competencies among young graduates.

In his address, the Senior Partner/CEO, Knight Frank Nigeria, Mr. Frank Okosun, underscored the importance of the Academy in addressing the industry’s needs.

“Today, we are excited to announce that 21 young professionals have gone through a rigorous training process at the Knight Frank Academy for two months, plus two months internship at Knight Frank and other collaborating firms in the industry.

“This brings the total number of young professionals who have been trained at the Academy to 60 and are now adding value to the industry as valuers, brokers, property managers, and facility managers. This total number of graduates makes this Cohort more special as it coincides with our 60th anniversary celebration this year.” he said.

Okosun thanked the support of facilitators and collaborating firms who volunteered and have been supporting the Knight Frank Academy initiatives by sharing their wealth of experience and providing internship placement for the young and promising professionals.

“I also thank our institutional partners—Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI-Nigeria), and International Facility Management Association (IFMA, Nigeria Chapter), among others, for offering young professional membership, free conference tickets, and recognition to graduates of the Knight Frank Academy,” he emphasised.

Also speaking during his announcement and presentation of FIABCI young professional membership to the 21 graduates, the President, FIABCI-Nigeria, Mr Akin Opatola, commended the graduates for showing competence, resilience and the hunger to grow in the dynamic and ever-evolving real estate industry.

He noted that FIABCI-Nigeria is committed to continue its close collaboration with Knight Frank Nigeria.

“This is the third year we are actively partnering with the Knight Frank Academy, and each time, we are reminded of the alignment of our values; excellence, ethics, and the commitment to nurturing the next generation of real estate leaders,” he narrated.

Past President, IFMA, Nigeria Chapter, Mr Stephen Jagun, also commended the impactful initiative by Knight Frank.

He recalled that in recognition of the laudable initiative, the Global President of IFMA approved five slots for Cohort 3 graduates of Knight Frank Academy to attend the IFMA global conference in Lagos.

The Head of Human Resources and Administration, Mrs. Toyin Lasaki, highlighted in her address the improvements made in Cohort 3 following feedback from the cohort 2.

“We enriched the curriculum and engaged new facilitators to provide a more robust learning experience,” she noted.

She explained that the curriculum covers technical and behavioural competencies required to grow and excel in the real estate industry and was delivered in case study style.

The interns were graded and assessed based on individual tasks, group assignments, practical group projects, and submission of individual projects.

Mrs Lasaki further acknowledged and thanked collaborating firms, including Dele Olaiya, Estate Intels, Gbenga Olaniyan, Misa, Olawale Jordan, Osas & Oseji, Rogba Orimalade, Solid Foundation Estates, and Alpha Mead for accepting interns from the academy on two months internship programme.

While presenting a compilation of the research reports submitted by the 21 interns during their time at the Knight Frank Academy to the Senior Partner/CEO, Okosun, the Academy Director, Dr. Beryl Ehondor, noted that the quality of work is highly commendable.

“This is valuable addition to the body of knowledge in the industry by these young and promising graduates of estate management, building technology, mechanical engineering, and electrical engineering,” she declared.

The Knight Frank Academy looks forward to welcoming its fourth cohort in 2026, continuing its mission to develop world-class talent for Nigeria’s real estate sector.