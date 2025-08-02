Be Good Ambassadors of De Gloryland College, Proprietress, Igbinovia Charges 2025 Graduands

Charles Ajunwa

The Proprietress of De Gloryland College, Lagos, Mrs. Maryann Igbinovia, has charged the 2025 graduands to be good ambassadors of the school, saying they are “a testament of not only our success story, but also of our steady, undeniable, and unstoppable progress.”

Mrs. Igbinovia gave the charge at the valedictory service organised for the Class of 2025 held at the school’s premises in Ejigbo, Lagos.

Igbinovia, who expressed satisfaction on the growth of the college which will be attaining 40 years in a few months, appreciated parents and well-wishers who made the graduands’ academic journey peaceful and less stressful.

“I wish to also express my gratitude to every teacher who has contributed one way or the other in nurturing you into the person you have become today. I remember with bitter-sweet memories some years ago when you were first brought here, some of you into our primary school, others even earlier, either into the creche or nursery school.

“I can still vividly recall your beautiful, warm, but innocent faces, but look how good you have turned out under the watchful eyes of our dedicated staff. I have no doubt that you have been adequately taught to be brilliant, bold, and disciplined teenagers who are also God-fearing and ready to face the world without fear or worry.

“The establishment of this school, which will celebrate 40 years a little over six months from today, has never been one of regrets to me, especially because it has given me the rare opportunity to contribute something tangible to the improvement of the society, giving me immense joy and unmatched peace.”

The proprietress, who implored the graduands to be prepared for the task ahead, asked them never accept defeat.

“I therefore admonish you to guide your lives through things and never accept defeat as to progress further. Shed every act of laziness, idleness, and non-challance. Be resilient, set goals, and pursue them with passion. Learn in order to make positive impact and the world to be your playground. Be reminded of how you can fly, if only you will refuse to be discouraged and reject defeat.

She expressed gratitude to God, “who has been our source and hope throughout these years. He will undoubtedly be with us as we plan and design fresh ideas to take De Gloryland College to higher heights and He will also guide you as you further ahead in every endeavour you pursue. May the Lord bless you all and may God continue to bless De Gloryland College.”

The Chairman of the Parents’ Teachers Association (PTA), Charles Ajunwa, in his remarks asked the graduands to take their future education seriously.

“I implore you to take your future education seriously and never give in to laziness. As good ambassadors of De Gloryland College, go out there and conquer in your future academic pursuits. All eyes are on you now, Ajunwa said.

Director, De Gloryland College, Mrs. Deborah Osayomwanbo, who implored the graduands to show clarity of mind in all they do in life, asked them to always pray and avoid bad friends in order not to ruin their future.

The Principal of the college, Mrs. Sophia Onojaefe, thanked the proprietress and parents for their continued support to the school.

Head Girl, Class of 2025, Rema Samuel, in her valedictory address, said “as we gather here today, we’re not just closing a chapter, we’re turning a page. We’ve worked hard, we’ve learned much and we’ve grown in ways we never thought possible.

“As we celebrate this milestone, let’s take a moment to reflect on the journey that has brought us here. We’ve laughed together, cried together and supported one another. We formed bonds that will last a lifetime and we’ve created memories that will stay with us forever. Our secondary school journey has been a transformative odyssey, shaping us into resilient, compassionate and curious individuals.

“To our teachers, we are deeply grateful for the countless hours you’ve invested in us and for the unwavering support you provided. Your impact extends far beyond the classroom, inspiring us to chase our dreams, pursue our passions and make a positive difference in the world.

“To our families and friends, we thank you for being our rock, our inspiration and our motivation. Your love and encouragement have meant the world to us. To the younger students, we leave you with a legacy of excellence, a spirit of determination and a commitment to making our school community even better.

“To my fellow graduates, as we bid farewell to this chapter, let’s hold on to the memories, lessons and values we’ve shared. Let’s carry the torch of knowledge, empathy and determination forward. Let’s strive for excellence, uplift one another and leave an indelible mark on our world.

“As we embark on new journeys, remember that our futures have rights and our potential is limitless. May we walk in the light of our dreams, may we stand tall in the face of adversity and may we forever be guided by the values of compassion, integrity and resilience. They say a journey of a thousand miles begins with one single step.

“Today, we celebrate the first steps we’ve taken and we eagerly anticipate the many miles ahead. With every step forward, may we remain steadfast in our pursuit of excellence and may our hearts remain filled with hope and determination. As we close this chapter, let’s remember that we are not just graduates of De Gloryland College, we are leaders, innovators and change makers. Let’s go out there and make our mark on the world. Congratulations Class of 2025.”

Activities to mark the valedictory service include choreography, drama presentation, farewell song by the graduating students, dance with their parents and annual news bulletin.