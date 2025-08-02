ActionAid Nigeria Applauds FG’s Grassroots Stimulus Plan

.Urges accountability, non-politicisation

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) has applauded the federal government’s bold plan to commence the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme (RHWDP), which targets over 8.8 million Nigerians across 8,809 electoral wards, seeking to deliver economic stimulus at the local level.

AAN said this development marks a significant step toward aligning national economic planning with local governance structures in a way that could foster inclusive growth and leave no community behind.

Speaking in Abuja, the Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria, Dr. Andrew Mamedu, said that ‘‘the targeted nature of this intervention, rooted in the electoral wards, provides a vital opportunity to drive real impact where it is most needed, which is at the grassroots level. If well-implemented and sustained, this programme can significantly impact on poverty level, strengthen livelihoods, and improve social protection systems through stronger coordination between the federal, state, and local governments.

He said, “For many marginalised Nigerians, this could represent a pathway toward sustainable economic recovery.”

Mamedu also noted that lessons from the federal government’s earlier N25,000 monthly conditional cash transfer to 15 million vulnerable households over a three-month period revealed that only 30 percent of the targeted households were reached, with just 5.5 million receiving support by March 2025, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said this stark shortfall emanated from early enrolment challenges, weak state and local delivery capacity, insufficient outreach, and limited community engagement which undermined reach, and raised important concerns about planning, coordination, and monitoring mechanisms.

Mamedu added that similarly, while the federal government announced the distribution of 60 trucks of fertiliser to each state governor, alongside 1,200 bags to each senator and 600 bags to each member of the House of Representatives to support farmers across constituencies, there has been no coordinated national report on the implementation or impact of this intervention. In some cases, governors, senators, and House members have been alleged to have sold off their allocations without any public distribution, raising further concerns about transparency, accountability, and equitable delivery.

He noted that, “To avoid repeating the failures of past programmes, it is important that RHWDP is grounded in inclusive, transparent, and participatory processes. Communities must be involved from the onset, not merely as recipients, but as partners in planning, decision-making, and monitoring. Clear and timely communication around selection criteria, timelines, and disbursement structures is crucial to avoid delays and build public trust.”

Mamedu said that ActionAid Nigeria strongly cautions against the politicisation of this initiative, noting that “A programme of this scale must not be hijacked as a tool for political patronage or voter mobilisation. It must not serve the interests of any political party or be reduced to a slot-sharing scheme among politicians and local government councilors. RHWDP belongs to the people, not the political elite. We therefore urge the federal government to safeguard its integrity by ensuring that only deserving Nigerians benefit from this initiative especially women, youth, and vulnerable households whose needs are most urgent.”

He added, “Furthermore, the success of this programme depends heavily on accountability and transparency at every level. We call for the publication of ward-level allocation data, clear documentation of beneficiaries, and independent oversight to monitor progress and track outcomes. Without proper safeguards, there is a serious risk that corruption, elite capture, and favoritism will derail the programme’s objectives.

“In the same vein, the National Social Register, which currently captures over 68 million poor and vulnerable Nigerians should be made public and transparent, with validated entries forming the basis for identifying deserving beneficiaries of the Renewed Hope Ward Development Programme, to ensure fairness, credibility, and reach to those most in need.“

Mamedu further said that “the programmes should also serve as a wake-up call to state and local governments to take their role in national development more seriously. Effective delivery at the grassroots cannot happen without strong local institutions, proactive leadership, and a commitment to equity and justice. The time to act is now. Delays, bureaucratic bottlenecks, and internal wrangling must not be allowed to stall this promising intervention.”

He said, “ActionAid Nigeria stands ready to collaborate with civil society, the media, and citizens’ groups to support community monitoring, advocacy, and voice in the process. We urge all tiers of government to embrace this moment not just as a policy intervention, but as a national commitment to equitable, people‑centred development.”