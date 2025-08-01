Women Affairs Minister Congratulates Comptroller-General of Customs on Tenure Extension

The Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has congratulated the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, on the extension of his tenure by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

The Minister commended the CG’s exemplary leadership, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to national service, which have been clearly demonstrated in his ongoing reforms and modernization efforts within the Nigeria Customs Service.

In a statement signed on Thursday by her Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Mr Jonathan Eze, the minister stated that his tenure has seen remarkable strides in trade facilitation, revenue generation, and anti-smuggling operations—contributions that have positively impacted the economic stability and security of the country.

Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim also used the opportunity to thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his continued confidence in capable and patriotic public servants like CG Adeniyi.

“This decision reaffirms Mr. President’s commitment to excellence, continuity, and institutional strength in key sectors of national development.”

She further expressed confidence that the extended tenure of CG Adeniyi will provide the needed continuity to consolidate ongoing reforms and foster deeper collaboration with other government agencies, including those focused on women’s economic empowerment and social development.

“The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs looks forward to working closely with the Nigeria Customs Service under CG Adeniyi’s leadership in areas of mutual interest, particularly in protecting the rights of women and children, combatting trafficking, and promoting inclusive national policies.”

Signed:

Jonathan Eze

Special Adviser on Media to the Minister of Women Affairs

Federal Republic of Nigeria