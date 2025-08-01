Tinubu To New Media Influencers: Use Your Influence To Advance Nation’s Unity, Not Division

* Charges them to verify before amplifying reports

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has charged young Nigerians active in the digital media space to harness their platforms as instruments of national progress.

He urged them to build businesses that create employment, produce content that reflects unifying values, and serve as positive catalysts for societal development, as well as emphasised the critical importance of verifying information before amplifying it.

Speaking in Abuja Friday at the opening of the Progressives Digital Media Summit, themed ‘Unveiling the Critical Role of New Media in National Development’, the president said: “Your generation has recognised this moment. You are using digital tools to innovate, educate and demand accountability. But as your influence grows, so must our collective sense of purpose and responsibility.

“I urge you to continue using digital platforms to advance our nation’s progress. Build businesses that employ others. Create content that uplifts and unites. Use your influence to foster unity, not division.”

He lauded the creativity and resilience of Nigeria’s youth as he described digital media as a driving force of economic and social transformation.

According to him, digital media is no longer merely an accessory to life.

His words: “From developing innovative platforms to building vibrant online communities, you are demonstrating the determination that is redefining what is possible for this country.

“You are not waiting for the future; you are building it. Digital media is now a central driver of economic growth, civic engagement and social change. It broadens representation for those previously unheard.”

President Tinubu said his government is committed to supporting digital innovation through the National Digital Innovation Fund and policies that promote a thriving startup ecosystem.

He, however, warned practitioners to remain vigilant against disinformation and cyber threats.

Earlier, the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, praised digital media practitioners who have consistently stood up for Nigeria and projected the nation positively on the global stage.

He said: “You are the vanguard of a reborn Nigeria, determined to reach for the stars. Under President Tinubu’s leadership, our nation has begun its long-delayed march towards greatness. The road may be challenging, but it is necessary.”

In a goodwill message, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, while highlighting the significance of the summit, noted that lessons from recent elections in countries like the U.S. and Germany underscore how digital media have become crucial battlegrounds—beyond mere entertainment—for shaping poll outcomes.

“However, social media is not a fair battleground. As a public square, it is often chaotic and unregulated. Users frequently disregard rules. Divisive content is rampant. Deepfakes and AI-generated content are increasingly used against political opponents. Posts are driven by clicks, not truth or accuracy. Misinformation spreads five times faster than official corrections.” Onanuga observed.

He expressed optimism that the summit would address these challenges, focusing on strategies to combat fake news and misinformation.

Summit convener and Special Assistant to the President on New Media, Segun Dada, emphasised that in less than a decade, digital media has evolved from a tool of personal connection into a powerful engine for communication, innovation and influence.

He stressed the importance of harnessing this force for the good of Nigeria while managing inherent risks such as privacy concerns and threats to social cohesion.