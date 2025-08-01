  • Friday, 1st August, 2025

NSIB Exerts Leadership in Advancing Regional Aviation Safety

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has played host to the 12th Commission Meeting of the Banjul Accord Group Accident Investigation Agency (BAGAIA), further strengthening its leadership role in promoting aviation safety and investigative cooperation across West Africa.

This year’s theme: “Celebrating Our Collective Wins in Capacity Building and Aviation Safety Across the Banjul Accord Group (BAG) Region and Beyond,” captured both the measurable strides taken and the pressing responsibilities that remain. It affirms the region’s growing ability to share expertise, develop investigators, and improve safety outcomes. It also reminds every participating state that progress depends on consistency, cooperation, and continuous investment in people and systems.

Director General of NSIB, Captain Alex Badeh Jr, representing the host country, delivered an address at the opening ceremony, emphasising the need for unity and responsiveness in addressing cross-border aviation challenges.

“Cooperation among member states is not just a goal but the foundation of our success. Aviation incidents transcend borders and demand seamless collaboration. We must move as one,” Badeh said.

NSIB’s Director, Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Mrs. Bimbo Olawumi, in a statement, said: “The NSIB-led hosting of this BAGAIA Commission Meeting signals Nigeria’s readiness to shape the future of investigative capacity in Africa. It also affirms the Bureau’s central role in developing specialised infrastructure, coordinating training efforts, and furthering collaboration beyond national borders.”

