ICONS Nomination Excites Ebonyi Gov, Lalong, Amosun, Ihedioha, Dogara, Others

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, former governor of Plateau and incumbent senator, Simon Lalong, and former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, are among eminent national political leaders who have expressed excitement at their nomination as potential icons of the Fourth Republic.

Others include former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives and former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, former governor of Ogun state and two-time senator, Ibikunle Amosun, former two-time member of the House from Abia State and incumbent member of the board of the North-east Development Commission (NEDC), Sam Onuigbo, and former representative and one-time Director-General of the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside.

In separate communications accepting their nominations and addressed to Oke Epia, founder of OrderPaper Nigeria and convener of the ICONS (Initiative for Celebrating Outstanding National Statespersons), they commended the recognition programme, especially the unprecedented legacy documentation of contributions of top political leaders, whose combined service in the legislative and executive branches of government have helped to shape democracy and governance in Nigeria since the commencement of the Fourth Republic in 1999.

While commending OrderPaper for the innovation of the recognition framework, Governor Nwifuru expressed “honour at being among the people profiled for celebration as outstanding national statepersons under the Initiative for Celebrating Outstanding National Statepersons (ICONS).”

On his part, Sen. Lalong, who had previously served as Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly before his ascendancy to gubernatorial office and then Minister of Labour and Employment before heading to the senate, congratulated OrderPaper for the initiative. According to him, “the focus on the experience of FLEX individuals is very germane and important to the nation, especially at these challenging times. I fully support this initiative and will do my best in whatever capacity to ensure the success of this historical move.”

In his letter, Sen. Amosun also commended OrderPaper Nigeria “for its vision in organising this initiative to celebrate excellence, preserve legacies, and strengthen public confidence in democratic leadership.”

Former Governor Ihedioha, in a letter, expressed delight at his nomination. He saluted “the intellectual acuity of Mr. Oke Epia, Founder and Chief Executive, and the tireless efforts of his entire team at OrderPaper, which have been significantly impactful over the last decade,” adding: “Posterity will surely applaud your contributions to nation-building and advancement of democracy in Nigeria and beyond.”

For Hon. Onuigbo, OrderPaper’s work in highlighting exemplary service and inspiring future leaders is invaluable, noting that the organisation’s “commitment to strengthening democratic processes, fostering accountability, as well as documenting and celebrating the contributions of dedicated public servants, plays a crucial role in shaping the future of governance in Nigeria.

“The unique position you have chosen to take in immortalising leadership excellence and public service is, not only commendable, but also vital to the growth of democracy in our nation. It is a privilege to be part of such an esteemed platform, and I remain fully committed to advancing the values of integrity, transparency, and service to our country.”

On his nomination, Hon. Dakuku Peterside said: “It is indeed a privilege to be acknowledged alongside distinguished leaders whose legacies have helped shape Nigeria’s democratic and developmental landscape.

“That you have embarked on this legacy documentation project is both visionary and commendable. I am particularly inspired by the ICONS initiative’s dedication to immortalising exceptional service, strengthening democratic accountability, and fostering a culture of excellence in public leadership.

“These are values that resonate deeply with my own belief in servant leadership and purposeful national development.”

ICONS of the Fourth Republic is a prestigious, legacy-driven programme created to celebrate exceptional individuals whose service in both the legislature and executive arms of government has significantly shaped the country’s governance landscape and democratic trajectory.

It is founded on the Facility for Legislative Executive Exchange (FLEX), an OrderPaper research which highlighted the phenomenon of public service delivery across both branches of government in the country.

ICONS entails the publication of a premier limited edition of the FLEX Book of Records, a premier legacy data-driven documentation of the leadership journeys, legislative contributions, and executive footprints of public office holders with dual service pathways across both arms of government.

Scores of political leaders, past and present, have been nominated for possible induction as icons of the Fourth Republic. Topping the list are President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and First Lady Remi Tinubu. Eleven governors also make the list, including those of Adamawa, Cross River, Niger, Delta, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Imo, Osun, Kaduna, Edo and Ebonyi states.

Twenty-one incumbent senators and twenty-two members of the Tinubu cabinet were also listed.

The book of records and digital archive of public service will be presented at an exclusive award and gala night scheduled to be held later in 2025, which will also feature the induction of awardees into the Fourth Republic College of ICONS following a rigorous and objective selection process by an independent advisory council.

The ICONS advisory council is chaired by Prof. Ladi Hamalai, former Director General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), while members include Dr. Otive Igbuzor, renowned civil society leader, Prof. Abiodun Adeniyi of Baze University, Prof. Abba Sadeeque, former deputy vice chancellor of the University of Abuja, among others.