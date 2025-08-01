Honda Wave 110S Launches in Nigeria with Unparalleled Features

Mary Nnah

Honda Manufacturing (Nigeria) Limited has officially launched its latest motorcycle model, the Honda Wave 110S, reinforcing its commitment to providing reliable, affordable, and efficient mobility solutions for Nigerian riders. The Wave 110S is designed with the needs of the everyday rider in mind, offering a perfect blend of comfort, fuel efficiency, and durability.

The launch event took place on Wednesday, July 24th, at the company’s premises on Ota/Idiroko Road, Ogun State.

According to the Managing Director of Honda Nigeria, Tetsuya Kawai, the Wave 110S is built to provide comfort, fuel efficiency, and durability.

“The Wave 110S isn’t just a motorcycle, it’s a dependable partner for work, family, and daily life,” he emphasised.

The Wave 110S boasts a sleek design, superior handling, and a trusted Honda engine, making it suitable for Nigeria’s diverse road conditions. It features a clean and sporty design, hand-start function, under-seat storage, and a smooth riding experience. The motorcycle is equipped with a 110cc engine, hydraulic disc brakes, and cast wheels, enhancing its fuel efficiency and safety.

General Manager of Honda Motors’ Motorcycle Business Unit, Sales Division, Komine Tetsuya, highlighted that the Wave 110S launch is a significant step in Honda’s mission to enhance mobility, economic empowerment, and rider confidence in Nigeria. He noted that the Wave 110S is more than just a motorcycle – it’s a trusted companion for work, family, and daily life.

The launch follows Honda’s historic global milestone of producing over 500 million motorcycles worldwide.