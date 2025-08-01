Group Justifies Need for Creation of Anioma State

Folalumi Alara writes on the position being canvassed by the Technical Committee for the creation of Anioma State and the need to do everything possible to ensure it comes to fruition.

Anioma State Creation Technical Committee has made a clarion call to all sons and daughters of Anioma to support the growing campaign for the creation of Anioma State.

Media and Publicity Director of the Technical committee, Chief Tonnie Oganah, made the call while sharing 15 compelling facts tracing the historical, political, and constitutional journey behind the longstanding agitation.

In a widely circulated message, Oganah emphasized the need for unity, love, and collective prayers among Anioma citizens as they pursue a cause that promises development, equity, and representation.

“All Anioma citizens should support Anioma State creation in love, unity and progress with prayers to God as APC and its genuine members are truly supporting Anioma State creation,” he urged.

The statement provided a detailed background of the state creation effort, dating back to 1951 when the idea was first proposed under the name Lower Niger State.

According to Oganah, the movement was led by prominent Anioma figures such as Chief Dennis Osadebe, the then Obi of Idumuje Ugboko (grandfather of current Delta North Senator, Prince Ned Nwoko), Chief Idisi Dafe of Obiaruku, Chief Humphrey Iwerebon of Ika, and Senator Nosike Ikpo of Ibusa.

“These pioneers,” Oganah noted, “were active members of the Igbo Union, the body that evolved into Ohaneze Ndi Igbo after the civil war. At the time, there were no South East, South West, or South South geopolitical zones.”

He argued that the zoning principle — often cited as a challenge to Anioma’s bid — has no legal backing in the 1999 Constitution.

“The concept of zoning is not mentioned in the Constitution. It was introduced politically by late Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme in the Second Republic and only gained prominence during the 1999 elections,” he explained.

Highlighting the relevance of state creation in national development, Oganah pointed out that fiscal allocations in Nigeria are shared on a state-by-state and local government basis, not by zones.

He added that Anioma State, once created, would guarantee equal distribution of opportunities across all its communities.

“There will be new jobs for our youths, contracts for our business people, and empowerment for women. New local governments will be created equally across our current nine LGAs, bringing the total to 18,” he said.

Oganah also addressed perceived intra-Anioma inequalities, particularly the dominance of Ika political elites in benefitting from the current Delta State structure.

He cited the emergence of the first Delta State Deputy Governor and a state governor from Ika as evidence, stating that, “Aniocha Oshimili has always led the struggle for Anioma identity, yet the benefits have not been equally distributed.”

On the case of Ndokwa Ukwuani, he lamented the persistent underdevelopment despite the area’s vast land mass, population, and economic potential.

“Ndokwa Ukwuani has the highest population, wealth, and land mass in Anioma, yet it remains the most underdeveloped. All that is set to change with the creation of Anioma State”, he said.

Importantly, Oganah dispelled the notion that the campaign for Anioma State is centered around Senator Ned Nwoko alone.

“Once created, the benefits will come to every Anioma person and not only to Senator Prince Ned Nwoko,” Oganah clarified.

Reaffirming the political support behind the initiative, he praised the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its “genuine members” for backing the creation of Anioma State, and called on all stakeholders, traditional institutions, and youth groups to intensify advocacy.

“The time is now. Let us rise in unity and purpose to support this noble aspiration,” he further stated.