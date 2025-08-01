Babangida’s Son and the Letter That Never Was

I have lived long enough in Nigeria to know that in our political theatre, what is unsaid is often more important than what is spoken. So when news broke that Mohammed Babangida, the first son of former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, had allegedly rejected his appointment as Chairman of the Bank of Agriculture, I didn’t rush to conclusions—I leaned in, instinctively drawn to the drama behind the drama.

The alleged letter rejecting the appointment surfaced on social media with all the elements of a scandal: official letterhead, crisp grammar, and that unmistakable air of quiet defiance. It was succinct, polite, and firm. It carried Mohammed’s signature—or so we thought—and stated unequivocally that he was “honoured but constrained” to decline the appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Within hours, it had gone viral. Screenshots flew across WhatsApp groups. Political gossip circles exploded. Commentators sharpened their knives.

But barely a day later, Mohammed Babangida released a statement—again on official letterhead—denying the rejection. He insisted the letter was fake. Fabricated. Fraudulent. According to him, he never issued such a communication, and he was honoured by the President’s gesture.

That’s when the story, for me, truly began.

Because I’ve been around long enough to know that in Nigerian politics, the truth is rarely simple, and perception is almost always weaponised. So the question must be asked: What really happened?

Did Mohammed Babangida initially reject the appointment and then quickly backtrack when the implications dawned on him? Was the original letter real, only to be disowned when the gravity of such a move became evident? Or was it truly the work of mischief-makers—faceless, nameless manipulators—whose goal was to embarrass him or even sabotage the presidency?

The pundits are sharply divided, and frankly, I’m not entirely convinced by either camp. But I do know this: the entire episode reeks of something deeper than forgery or flattery. It smells like a misstep in the choreography of high-stakes power play.

Let’s start with the first possibility: Mohammed Babangida did, in fact, reject the appointment—initially.

It’s not far-fetched. The Babangida name, while still heavy with legacy, carries a controversial political undertone. His father, General IBB, remains one of Nigeria’s most polarising figures—a man whose economic reforms and political manoeuvring are still debated across generations. For his son to accept a high-profile federal appointment—especially under Tinubu, a man known for realpolitik—would naturally spark speculations about rapprochement, compromise, or even dynasty-building.

Perhaps Mohammed wasn’t comfortable being thrust so suddenly into the public eye. Perhaps he feared being seen as cashing in on the family name. Or maybe, just maybe, he genuinely thought it prudent to lie low, avoid political entanglements, and preserve whatever modicum of personal privacy he had left.

But then, the backlash began. The whispers turned into full-blown roars. People began asking: How could he reject such an honourable appointment from a sitting President? Was it arrogance? Was he subtly snubbing Tinubu? Was this a sign of quiet opposition? A hidden allegiance to another political force?

At that point, I imagine, someone close to him—maybe a friend, maybe a party chieftain—must have reminded him of the real-world consequences of such a gesture. That in Nigerian politics, silence is never neutral. That a rejection—even if well-intentioned—could be read as rebellion. And in a time where political loyalty is currency, no one wants to be labelled disloyal to the presidency.

So, the narrative changed. A new statement was issued. The letter was declared fake. And the chapter—at least officially—was closed.

Now, let’s consider the second possibility: the letter was genuinely fake.

This is also not beyond the realm of reason. In an age of deepfakes, AI-generated content, and increasingly sophisticated forgery tactics, creating a believable letter is child’s play for those with time, skill, and an agenda.

But then, the more pressing question is: Who stood to gain from such a rumour? Was this an attempt to discredit Mohammed Babangida? To paint him as ungrateful or politically aloof? Or was it an indirect jab at Tinubu’s administration—designed to sow doubts about the internal coherence of his appointees?

I spoke to someone close to the presidency who said, under strict anonymity, “This isn’t just about Babangida’s son. It’s about the optics. When the President appoints you and the first thing we hear is that you rejected it, it weakens the message. That’s why we needed clarity, fast.”

He wasn’t wrong. The symbolism of appointing the son of a former military ruler is significant. It speaks of unity. Reconciliation. Perhaps even a symbolic bridge between Nigeria’s past and present. To have that gesture so swiftly clouded by scandal, real or manufactured, undermines the purpose.

And if the letter was indeed fake, then it is a matter of national concern. The perpetrators must not only be exposed—they must be prosecuted. This is not a prank. It is not political satire. It is a serious act of sabotage against both the Presidency and the Babangida family. In a saner clime, this would already be a cybercrime case under federal investigation.

But this is Nigeria, and as I’ve learned over the years, rumour often runs faster than truth, and by the time truth gets dressed, the damage is done.

So where does all this leave us?

It leaves us staring at a familiar pattern in Nigerian politics: the collision of perception, legacy, and ambition. Whether or not Mohammed Babangida rejected the appointment initially is, in the end, less important than the fact that the system allowed such ambiguity to fester in the first place. We’ve become a country where nothing is ever quite certain. Every headline has a shadow. Every statement, a subtext.

I personally believe that Mohammed Babangida should accept the role fully, publicly, and proudly. He has the pedigree, the intellect, and the composure for such a sensitive position. The Bank of Agriculture is in desperate need of competent leadership, and if his appointment is sincere—if it isn’t merely symbolic—then he should take it seriously and prove the cynics wrong.

As for President Tinubu, this is another opportunity to show that he is serious about building a government of national inclusion. Appointing someone with the Babangida name is no small thing. It carries historical weight and political significance. But the President must also ensure that such gestures are backed by genuine empowerment, not just ceremonial optics.

And to the rest of us, let this episode be a reminder: in the age of digital warfare, truth is the first casualty.

We must demand accountability—not just from politicians and appointees, but from those who peddle disinformation. If we allow fake letters to dictate national conversations, we are setting ourselves up for chaos.

And so, whether that letter was a forgery or a false start, I say this with all sincerity: let the truth come out and let the perpetrators face the music. Because in the theatre of power, the script must be sacred, even when the actors falter.