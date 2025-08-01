Association Raises the Alarm Over Delayed N5.2bn Payments

•Urges Tinubu, national assembly to intervene as hardship deepens

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja





The Association of Indigenous Contractors of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has expressed concern over delayed payments for contracts reportedly executed under the current administration, amounting to over N5.2 billion.

The group claims the affected contracts – ranging from drainage desilting to procurement of hospital supplies and educational materials – were completed between September 2023 and May 2024 but remain unpaid.

Addressing journalists at a press conference held in Abuja on Wednesday, the association’s Coordinator/Chairman, Mr. Chuka Muojindu, said the contracts were duly awarded by various Secretariats, Departments, and Agencies (SDAs) of the FCT Administration and had been verified by relevant internal units.

He warned that the prolonged delay was causing widespread hardship among indigenous contractors who financed the projects through commercial loans.

Muojindu noted repeated efforts to seek clarification and resolution through formal letters and appeals to senior officials had not yielded a positive outcome.

He said many members are now grappling with asset seizures by banks and growing family and health challenges due to financial strain.

According to him, “Some of our members have lost their homes, marriages are being affected, and sadly, we’ve lost colleagues due to stress-related complications. We are simply asking to be paid for the work we’ve already delivered.”

He also recounted a peaceful protest staged by the group in August 2024, which was dispersed by security operatives, resulting in injuries to several members.

The association said it had also written to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, leadership of the National Assembly, and other public figures to seek their intervention.

While appreciative of government reforms, the group appealed for a humane approach that would not jeopardize the livelihoods of those who contributed to infrastructure development in the territory.

Efforts to get an official response from the FCT Administration were unsuccessful as of press time.

However, sources within the ministry suggest ongoing internal audits and financial reviews may be responsible for the delay in processing payments.

Further according to Muojindu, “We are not politicians. We are indigenous contractors who have served this city faithfully. All we are asking is that the administration honors its commitment. If there are any doubts about the contracts, we invite an independent audit to verify everything. We are open to dialogue, but our members cannot continue to suffer in silence.”

He concluded with an appeal: “We respectfully urge the Honorable Minister to expedite the release of our payments so we can restore dignity to our families and businesses.”