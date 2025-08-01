  • Friday, 1st August, 2025

2Baba Weds Natasha Osawaru in Private Traditional  Ceremony

Life & Style | 2 hours ago

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Nigerian music legend Innocent Idibia popularly known as 2Baba has tied the knot with Natasha Osawaru in a traditional wedding ceremony held in Abuja. This comes months after confirming his separation from ex-wife, Annie Idibia.

The traditional marriage took place barely two months after 2Baba, who currently serves as Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State’s Technical Adviser on Entertainment and Community Outreach, introduced the lawmaker to the elders of his Idoma Kingdom.

Though the couple had earlier given hint of their wedding, images and videos from the event were shared on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday, revealing details of the private ceremony which held in Abuja on July 25 and attended by close family members.

In the photos and clips now trending online, the singer is seen dressed in traditional attire beside Natasha, who wore a red beaded wrapper and coral beads, suggesting a full Benin traditional wedding.

Fans have refused to stay silent, as the viral footage and images, taken during the ceremony, have sparked widespread speculation and drawn mixed reactions across various social media platforms.

The couple’s relationship first came to public attention after 2Baba confirmed his separation from his estranged wife, Annie Macaulay Idibia, in January.

He later proposed to the law maker in February 2025, and by April, the relationship had gained family endorsement following Natasha’s visit to 2Baba’s mother, Rose, who initially was not in support of it.

Natasha, a Nigerian politician and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had mostly kept a low profile until now, despite previous rumours linking her to the singer. 2Baba, who has seven children from three women, was previously married to Annie for nearly 12 years.

