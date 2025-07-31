WILL DANGOTE’S 4,000 TRUCKS THREATEN EXISTING JOBS?

Concerns have been raised that the introduction of 4,000 trucks by the Dangote Refinery could displace existing players in Nigeria’s petroleum logistics sector. However, this fear is largely misplaced.

According to the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), there are over 10,000 petroleum tanker trucks currently engaged in transporting fuel across the country. This figure could, in fact, be much higher, as MOMAN’s data may primarily reflect trucks owned by companies affiliated with or partnered with the association. Beyond this, there are thousands of Independent Petroleum Marketers across Nigeria who also operate significant fleets.

The belief that Dangote’s entry into the fuel distribution space will lead to job losses overlooks a key point: the new trucks will be operated by Nigerian drivers and logistics personnel. In essence, while a marketer’s truck might be phased out or sidelined, another job opportunity is created as Dangote’s trucks enter the distribution chain. One job may be displaced, but another is created.

From a retail perspective, this development could even ease the burden on smaller marketers. With Dangote trucks handling supply logistics, marketers may benefit from reduced overhead costs, minimized risks, and improved delivery timelines. However, this convenience must be balanced against the risk of market over-concentration. Dangote now controls significant parts of the fuel value chain: production, refining, and distribution. This level of vertical integration could give him substantial power to influence pricing, determine supply timelines, or prioritize certain buyers, potentially edging out competitors or disrupting market fairness. This is where the regulatory agencies should firm and watchful

Nevertheless, it’s important to note that Nigeria’s downstream sector has been fully deregulated. This means other major marketers also have the freedom to import fuel, buy directly from domestic producers, or even invest in their own refining infrastructure- some marketers have already started building their own refineries . The competition is open; what remains is for others to rise to the challenge.

With Nigeria’s daily fuel consumption estimated at between 50 to 60 million litres, the country requires around 1,200 to 1,800 well-maintained and properly equipped petrol tanker trucks to ensure consistent nationwide fuel distribution. So, the 40,000 Dangote refinery trucks are like a drop in an ocean

Finally, not all trucks are created equal. The Dangote Refinery’s fleet of 4,000 trucks is said to meet international safety and efficiency standards. These trucks are equipped with advanced features such as anti-rollover protection, automatic braking systems, surveillance cameras, GPS tracking, flow meters, leak detection devices, and are powered by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). This represents not just a boost in logistics capacity but a push towards safer and more environmentally friendly fuel transportation.

Zayyad I. Muhammad, Abuja