US Embassy Throws Jab at Nigeria’s Lavish Spending Amid Growing Poverty

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





As the government continues to urge ordinary Nigerians to bear the brunt of inflation, fuel subsidy removal, and currency devaluation “like labour pains,” the United States Embassy in Nigeria has subtly criticised the opulence displayed by the Nigerian government, especially state governors.

In several story links reposted on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the US Embassy hinted that while Nigerians are urged to endure economic hardship, some governors were splurging billions on new government houses.

The posts made more visible by the embassy included one by “TheAfricaReport”, which dwelt on some governors who are spending heavily on government houses.

There was another by “BudgITng” which said that instead of funding schools, clinics, or agriculture, leaders prioritise buildings they barely use and another one by “cislacnigeria” which stressed that although Nigeria now has more money, there was little accountability, and no priority.

“Such alleged lack of fiscal responsibility fuels inequality and erodes public trust,” the post by the X handle of the US Mission in Nigeria stated, with the hashtag #TransparencyTuesday.

The post, simple yet pointed, quickly gained traction online, sparking debates about governance, accountability, and empathy from Nigeria’s political elite.

Although the embassy did not mention specific states, the reference remained unmistakable. Several recent media reports have chronicled the approval of eye-watering budgets for new government lodges and luxury upgrades in states already grappling with unpaid salaries, dilapidated infrastructure, and crushing poverty levels.

The timing of the tweet coincided with ongoing appeals from federal authorities, including President Bola Tinubu, who recently asked Nigerians to “tighten their belts” as the country undergoes painful but “necessary” economic reforms.

The reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidies and floating of the naira, have led to sharp increases in transport, food, and utility costs. Inflation is now hovering around 22.2 per cent, with food inflation still very high, pushing millions into deeper hardship.

Yet, even as the public is told to be patient, state governors across political lines are making headlines for less-than-frugal spending decisions.

Several states the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) headed by Nyesom Wike, have recently made the headlines for heavy spending on government houses and monuments.

However, the US Embassy’s tweet appeared to have tapoed directly into the growing frustration among citizens who feel alienated from the very leaders meant to shield them from economic shocks.

A number of online respondents interpreted the post as a diplomatic but clear rebuke of a political culture steeped in extravagance and insensitivity.

Olaudah Equiano wrote: “This clearly shows a lack of regard for a kleptocratic government. Be rest assured that this is in line with the Trump administration’s policy on Nigeria and has the clearance of the State Department.”

Step Up Naija wrote: “Endure labour pains while governors commission palaces? This is the Nigerian story on repeat. Schools leak. Clinics lack staff. Yet billions go to government houses they’ll barely step into. This isn’t just waste, it’s structural betrayal. When budgets serve comfort over citizens, trust dies.”

“Ministers riding Rolls Royce to work, governors flying private jets, presidents doing medical trips, presidents wife donating billions of Naira everytime. While there’s no good roads, power supply, portable water and security, the governors are decamping to ruling party and the people crying and still supporting them,” wrote @thatMrT.

According to EngrFAB: “Wike spent N39 billion in renovating conference center ,N39 billion!

Tinubu have not built any clinic ,Tinubu has not built anything. So much waste without accountability, thank you US mission Nigeria”

But while the tweet has received praise from many Nigerians online, not all reactions have been positive. A few pro-government voices have described it as meddlesome, with some arguing that foreign diplomats should avoid commenting on Nigeria’s internal affairs, especially in such a direct manner.

However, the US has historically used soft diplomacy and social commentary to nudge reforms in countries where governance remains opaque. As of last night, the embassy had not issued further clarification on the post.