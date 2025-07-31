Unilever Nigeria Grows Revenue  by  54%  in Six Months

Raheem Akingbolu

Unilever Nigeria Plc, one of Nigeria’s longest-serving manufacturing companies, has announced its unaudited interim report for the six months period ended 30 June 2025, showcasing a robust performance across key financial metrics and reaffirming its commitment to sustainable growth.

The company recorded a turnover of N98.1 billion during the period under review, representing a 54 per cent increase from N63.9 billion in the corresponding period of 2024. Operating profit surged to N18.8 billion, up from N3.5 billion in the same period last year, reflecting a 444 per cnt increase. This led to a net profit of N14.4 billion in 2025, compared to N4.4 billion in the same period of 2024, indicating a 225 per cent improvement, supported by enhanced cost productivity and relative stability in macroeconomic conditions.

Meanwhile, the company’s board has announced an interim dividend of N0.50 per 50 kobo ordinary share, subject to applicable withholding tax and would be paid to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of members as at close of business on 8 August 2025. The total interim dividend payable amounts to N2.87 billion. This is the first time in over two decades that the company has declared an interim dividend, underscoring its strong financial position and renewed growth momentum.

Speaking on the results, Managing Director of Unilever Nigeria, Tobi Adeniyi, stated “Our second quarter and cumulative half-year performance reflect the strength of our foundations and the disciplined execution of our Growth Action Plan framework. By staying focused on our core categories and power brands, we are delivering consistent value to our consumers and stakeholders. This performance is a testament to the resilience of our workforce, the strength of our partnerships, and our unwavering belief in the potential of Nigeria.”

He added: “We are committed to ensuring our brands remain unmissably superior through continued investment, accelerating our route-to-market capabilities, and driving innovative cost optimisation initiatives across our operations. We will continue to invest in capacity expansion to ensure we are well positioned to meet the evolving needs of our consumers.”

“As one of Nigeria’s longest-serving manufacturing companies, we remain deeply committed to enriching lives and contributing meaningfully to Nigeria’s growth story. We are here for the long term, building a future where our brands continue to brighten everyday life for all Nigerians.”