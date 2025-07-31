Transition Must Create Green Jobs for Nigerian Youths, Say UN, NLC

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The United Nations (UN) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have called for a people-centred energy transition plan that prioritises green jobs for Nigerian youths, as the country moves toward a low-carbon economy in line with global climate commitments.

Speaking at the final stakeholders’ consultation session on the development of the Just Transition Guideline for Nigeria, held in Port Harcourt, the UN emphasised that Nigeria’s pathway to climate resilience must focus on protecting workers’ rights and creating inclusive economic opportunities.

Stephen Agugua, while delivering remarks on behalf of the UN system, underscored the need for a framework that is “equitable and inclusive, minimising negative social and economic impacts on workers and communities.”

Agugua warned that while the country’s climate obligations, including its revised Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), are urgent, “the transition must not come at the cost of job losses or increased inequality. The development of a Just Transition Action Plan is to ensure no one is left behind.”

He praised the efforts of the Nigerian Government, particularly the National Council on Climate Change Secretariat (NCCCS), and commended development partners such as the ILO, UNDP, and UNIDO for supporting the process.

He also acknowledged the consultants from the Centre for Climate Change and Development at Alex Ekwueme University, Ebonyi State.

Highlighting Nigeria’s international commitments, Agugua stated that: “As of today, 195 nations have ratified the Paris Agreement. This agreement acknowledges the need for a just transition of the workforce, emphasizing the creation of decent work and quality jobs as part of climate action.”

Echoing this demand, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) called for the establishment of a Just Transition Commission that would include the NLC as a member to represent the interests of Nigerian workers.

The General Secretary of JUSUN and NLC Climate Focal Person, John Moses, stressed that workers must be central to the climate discourse.

“The workplace is the natural site for climate change, as most of the greenhouse gas emissions happen in the workplace. Workers are the direct victims and burden bearers of climate change.”

He emphasised that: “Decent work pillars must be at the heart of the development of guidelines for Just Transition in Nigeria.”

The NLC also reiterated its long-standing engagement with climate issues, noting that the concept of a just transition originated from trade union advocacy.

“On behalf of Nigerian workers, we extend fraternal solidarity. This transition must deliver climate justice, decent work, and protect the future of our young people,” Moses said.

Also speaking at the session, Dr. Nkiruka Maduekwe, the Director-General of the NCCCS and Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Change, reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to a people-driven transition that ensures inclusive development.

“At its core, Just Transition is about ensuring that as we move towards a low-carbon, climate-resilient future, no one is left behind,” Maduekwe said.

Represented by Assistant Director, NCCCS, Bala Najega, Maduekwe noted that Nigeria’s policies such as the Energy Transition Plan, the revised NDCs, Climate Change Act, and the National Development Plan provide a strong policy foundation for a just and inclusive shift.

“This transition is not merely about infrastructure. It is profoundly about people-their livelihoods and the future trajectory of our workforce,” she added.

Also making a policy case, climatologist, Prof. Emmanuel Oladipo, stressed the urgency for Nigeria to harness revenues from fossil fuels to invest in green energy and national development.

“Gas has less emissions; we should use it to develop the country before we fully move away from fossil fuels,” he said.

From the state level, Dr. Moses Bereiweriso, head of the Oil Spill Clean-up and Remediation Unit in the Rivers State Ministry of Environment, reinforced the inevitability of increased energy use but called for cleaner technologies.

“Energy transition is a justified step for environmental and health sustainability,” he said.

THISDAY observed that the Port Harcourt workshop marked the final session in a series of national consultations held across Abuja, Lagos, and Kano, culminating in a comprehensive roadmap toward Nigeria’s Just Transition Action Plan.

The final draft of the Just Transition Guideline is expected to enter the validation phase in the coming weeks, paving the way for federal adoption and implementation.