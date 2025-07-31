Tinubu Names 5-man Governing Council, Principal Officers for Federal University in Ogoniland

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday appointed the Pro-Chancellor, four other Governing Council members, and principal officers for the Federal University of Environment and Technology, Koroma/Saakpenwa, Ogoni, in Rivers State.

Tinubu, in a release issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, named Professor Don Mon Baridam, from the South-south, as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, and Professor Chinedu Mmom, also from the South-south, as Vice-Chancellor.

Baridam, a professor of Management with a specialisation in Organisational Behaviour, previously taught at the University of Port Harcourt.

Mmom, a professor in the Department of Geography and Environmental Management at the University of Port Harcourt, was Commissioner for Education in Rivers State.

The Governing Council comprised members from different regions of the country.

They included Mr. Emmanuel Onoja (North-central), Mr. Hamid Adekunle (South-west), Professor Chima Oji (South-east), and Alhaji Abdullahi Magaji Lamda (North-west).

Tinubu also appointed a team of professionals to play key roles at the university.

Dr. Mpigi Monday Douglas from the South-south was named Registrar; Zoryii Josco Nwaimanie from the North-central was appointed Bursar, and Dr. Saghanen Ntogo G. B. from the South-south was named as Librarian.

The new university will admit its first cohort of students in September 2025.

Tinubu signed the bill establishing the university into law on February 3, 2025.