Strike: Labour Minister Appeals to Nurses to Embrace Dialogue, Meets Health Workers Friday

•Public hospitals witness service disruption

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The federal government yesterday said it has fixed a conciliation meeting with the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives for Friday.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, appealed to the health workers to call off the strike and embrace dialogue.

The meeting, which is scheduled to be held at the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare in Abuja, would have officials of the government meet face-to-face with the striking health workers to iron out their grievances.

One of the issues in dispute was the circular from the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC), which the association rejected, demanding adjustments to various allowances, including shift, call duty, and retention.

THISDAY checks showed that normal operations at federal government hospitals were disrupted yesterday, following the -seven-day warning strike embarked upon by the Nurses and Midwives union over grievances on welfare of members.

The situation at the National Hospital, Garki and Federal Medical Centre in Jabi, both within the Federal Capital Territory FCT in Abuja, showed that many of the nurses stayed away from their duty posts in compliance with the strike.

Activities at the hospital ‘s Accident and Emergency Units were greatly affected as only few ancilliary staff were seen attending to patients.

One of the management staff of the FMC, Jabi, who spoke to THISDAY on condition of anonymity, said the lives of some of the patients admitted at the intensive care unit were in danger due to the absence a nurses to help monitor their oxygen machine

Meanwhile, Dingyadi has appealed to the health workers to call off the strike and embrace dialogue.

A statement signed by the Head, Press and Public Relations, Patience Onuobia said the Minister of Labour held talks with the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives Tuesday evening in a bid to avert their proposed strike.

He implored them to step back from their planned action, saying strike was not the best solution to industrial disputes.

The Minister urged the association to embrace dialogue while the government continues to work on addressing their concerns.

He said another round of meeting would take place on Friday at the Ministry of Health, “as the government works out a resolution to the dispute.”