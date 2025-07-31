PSC Warns against Racketeering in Police Recruitment

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has warned that it will deal decisively with anybody who intends to involve himself in any form of racketeering or fraud in the recruitment of qualified Nigerians into the Nigeria Police Force.

The commission also revealed that it will soon begin the recruitment processes for this year’s exercise, which will include Cadet ASPs and Inspectors.

The Chairman of PSC, DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (rtd), gave the warning when he paid a courtesy visit on Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Hon. Kayode Oladele, and his management team in Abuja yesterday.

Argungu, who led a PSC team on the visit, further cautioned that any sharp practices or untoward acts during the recruitment processes will be resisted and deviants sanctioned.

He maintained that though the date for the recruitment of qualified Nigerians into the NPF has not been fixed, there can’t be a better time to seek the partnership and cooperation of the Federal Character Commission as one of the reliable and pivotal stakeholders in the Police recruitment process.

A statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, said the chairman assured the public that there must be transparency, accountability, and equity in the recruitment process.

On the issue of discretion, waiver, or replacement, the chairman said that this negates the principle of fairness and equity, and so must be totally avoided.

Responding to the visiting team, the FCC boss, Oladele, reaffirmed the commission’s readiness to work closely with the PSC in monitoring and ensuring Federal character compliance in the Nigeria Police Force.

He said: “By working together to ensure fairness and balanced representation in law enforcement institutions, we are laying the foundation for a stronger sense of belonging, trust in public institutions, and sustainable peace across the country.”