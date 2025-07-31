Osimhen: I’m Happy to Continue My Story with Galatasaray

*Received by thousands of Gala fans at Istanbul Airport

*To complete three-year switch to Turkish champions today

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Minutes after he touched down at the Istanbul Airport with his partner and daughter all decked in Galatasaray red and yellow colours, Victor Osimhen, insisted last night that he was happy to continue his story with the Turkish double champions.

His return to Turkey after his season-long loan spell was not without intrigues by Napoli to frustrate the Nigerian striker after all he did making them champions of Italy first time in over three decades.

All that were in the past now as thousands of joyous Galatasaray fans stormed the airport to welcome their prized striker back home on a permanent switch.

Seeing the mammoth crowd that came to receive him at the airport as soon as he stepped out of the private jet that flew him and his immediate family from Wolfsburg, Germany, to Istanbul in Turkey, Osimhen said: “I’m happy to continue with Galatasaray. My story continues.”

He could not contain his joy. “I don’t know how to describe my feelings. I’m so excited, I’ve arrived at the place I love,” he said as he was mobbed by thousands of fans and a horde of journalists

“I’m at home and I’m very happy. I’m happy to be back here. I thank the president, the vice president, George Gardi and Okan Buruk. I thank the fans who wanted me. “I’m happy to continue with Galatasaray.

The fans went wild and chanted his name as he made his way through the airport.

Galatasaray Vice President Abdullah Kavukcu also spoke on the Osimhen transfer.

Kavukcu said, “My president and I believed in this and started it in January. We worked hard to raise the money, without selling anything.

“We’re paying a certain portion upfront and will cover the entire amount within a year. We said Galatasaray had the capacity to pay this, and we did it.

“The final signings will be finalized on Thursday (today). Some people called us PR people. We expect those who did will pay us. The responsibility now falls on our fans.

“Galatasaray is huge! We achieved this without asking anyone for money. As for the other transfers, the fans should remain calm, believe in us, and trust us.”

Osimhen will sign a four-year contract that will pay him a salary of between 15 and 18 Million Euros a year, almost the same amount he would have been paid if he had accepted Napoli’s plan to offload him to Saudi’s Al Hilal.

Last season while on loan Napoli, Osimhen became a fans’ favourite after he scored 37 goals in all competitions for Galatasaray to win both the league and cup in Turkey.

Negotiations over a permanent transfer by Osimhen between Napoli and Galatasaray dragged for several weeks with the player insisting on the Turkish giants despite a hugely tempting offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal.