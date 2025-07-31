Orire Urges Female Lawyers to Resist Intentional Disenfranchisement of African Women

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Country Representative, African Women Lawyers Association (AWLA), Barrister Falilat Oluwatoyin Orire, has tasked the members of the association to resist the intentional disenfranchisement of African women wherever they may be in the society.

Orire, deputy registrar of the Court of Appeal, Ilorin Division made this remarks in Ilorin, Kwara state capital on the sideline of the commemoration of the year 2025 Africa’s Women’s Day.

The theme of this year is “Advancing Social and Economic Justice for African Women Reparationism”.

She said that, “this year celebrations aligns with AWLA’s mission to seek justice for all people, which reminds us of the work needed to resist the intentional disenfranchisement of African women, anywhere”.

According to her, “Each year, we observe the Africa’s Women’s Day across the continent to recognise and affirm the role of women in achieving the political freedom of Africa and advancing the social and economic status of women on the continent.

“Africa’s Women’s Day was proclaimed as a day to be commemorated during the first conference of the Pan-African Women’s Organization (PAWO) which was held in July 1962 in Dar es Salaam Tanganyika (now known as Tanzania).

“Today, we mark the significant role of African women in the evolution of a strong Pan-African identity, with shared values, objectives and vision for the future, as well as women being key contributors towards achieving Africa’s inclusive growth and sustainable development agenda for a prosperous and peaceful Africa”.

Orire added: “International African Women’s Day reminds us of the contribution of African women and that they continue to be agents of change and progress.

“It is therefore an invitation to redouble our efforts to promote the empowerment and better future for all”.

She therefore said, “AWLA Nigeria recognises and honours the crucial role of women in the history and development of Africa, we contribute together to build a world that is more just, egalitarian and respectful”.