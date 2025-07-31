Onu: ADC Has Capacity to Unseat APC in 2027

A former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party in Ebonyi state and now chieftain of the African Democratic Congress, Silas Joseph Onu, in this interview stresses that ADC has all it takes to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress during the 2027 general elections. Benjamin Nworie brings excerpts:

You recently dumped PDP to ADC. What necessitated your decision and why the choice of ADC?

I did resign my membership of the PDP due to the many internal challenges, deliberately plaguing the party. This has remained unending even as well-meaning leaders and national officers did their level best to forestall the demise. Governors of the Party led by SeyiMakinde and Fintiri are actually working against the party for the benefit of the incumbent President, Bola Tinubu. I hope they’ll finally be bold to own up their undertaker role in the total annihilation of PDP. Those remaining in the party only desire to witness it’s final internment.

How do you justify the allegations that the two governors are working for Tinubu’s APC?

When someone works in ways that aren’t promoting the interest of his political party, his conduct will only benefit the opponent. This can be done knowingly or unknowingly.

Granted that you have resigned from your PDP. What is the your next political move?

I am a very open person and that was why I indicated in my resignation letter that I am moving to the African Democratic Congress (ADC). I am convinced that the ADC will constitute a potent opposition to the ineffective and clueless APC government. The ADC, if we all remain honest, will unseat this inhuman APC government across the nation.

But with the ADC waves across the country, how confident are you that every vote will count in 2027?

We shall watch and see how the Electoral umpire intends to conduct the next election. That will inform what we will also do to ensure that the votes are not stolen.

How do you think ADC can defeat APC with these plethora of defections from opposition parties to the APC?

ADC is not depleted, infact it is swelling by the day and I can assure you that many disgruntled Nigerians who are currently helpless members of the APC will join us in due course. We are just taking off. Wait and see that this nation will arise and shine again.

How do you think that ADC will surmount the agitation of southern presidency in 2027?

You will recall that as the State Chairman of the PDP, I never held a personal view on zoning elective offices. The electorate are wise and will determine how they’ll vote.

If majority of Nigerians feel that zoning is of any importance to them, it will reflect in their voting pattern. This zoning is a well-intended creation of the PDP, which is now being imposed almost as if the 1999 Constitution requires it. Federal Character Principles apply where individual powerful office holders decide who gets what. It is not the same with an election where voters in the majority determine the winner. So, the ADC has not adopted PDP’s political formula, and until then, any Nigerian who believes that he or she has something that can add value to this nation as President, is welcome to make his or her bid for the office.

Some people are insinuating that you belong to Atiku camp? Is he your preferred choice?

There is no lineup anywhere in politics. What you have is interest and where they converge, then people can work together. As I mentioned above, all interested persons are welcome to bid for the exalted position, and as a party member, I am committed to supporting whomever emerges from the transparent primary election which the ADC will pioneer in our 4th Republican dispensation.

Have you registered your membership of ADC to your existing ward leadership or is there any new structure hope to be unveiled soon?

As you know, every reorganization requires authentication. Now that we have a new interim leadership for the ADC, it is expected that a new membership registration process will commence. This will usher in a new membership card to be signed by the new leadership. So, for now, we all await that process to kick off. However, our political decision on association is more paramount than just writing a name on a booklet, which we do all the time. However, when the new register is available, I will be the first to register in my ward. States are still fine-tuning the coalition to meet their unique local realities.

Ebonyi APC said they’re not afraid of the ADC coalition. Do you think that ADC will make any inroad in the state during the 2027 general election?

I never expected them to say that they are worried. It is not possible in politics – especially the Nigerian brand of politics. However, imagine how the entire government in Ebonyi is worried over just one courageous man’s constant quest for responsible governance. Today, Chika Nwoba represents sleeplessness for the Ebonyi State APC government. So, just picture an ADC that is focused, determined, and resolute on changing the current woes of our people?

A government that is already at war with itself over theft of rice funds can not survive a closer scrutiny. You just wait for it – time will tell.

What is your assessment of Governor Francis Nwifuru’s led administration in Ebonyi state since May 2023?

The APC government has failed to govern from top to bottom (in Buhari’s word), and Ebonyi State is not an exemption. Is the airport functioning today? Has it ever been functional? What is empowerment? Isn’t it sharing public money without budgetary provision for it? Or are you saying that the Ebonyi State budget contains a sub-head titled “Money for sharing as empowerment”? It is only a clueless government that embarks on money sharing to buy the will of those they’ve impoverished.

2027 general election is fast approaching, do you have any political ambition?

For now, I have not decided on anything yet.