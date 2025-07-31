Odumegwu-Ojukwu Arrives Ghana to Douse Ongoing Tension

•Insists Nigeria committed to better Nigeria-Ghana relations

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Nigeria has finally begun the move to douse the ongoing tension with Ghana over the growing agitation by Ghanaians that Nigerians should leave their country, as the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to maintaining robust relations with Ghana during a visit.

The Minister also said the relationship would not stop at the government level but extend to citizen-to-citizen level.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu made this known on yesterday, during her ongoing two-day visit to the West African country.

According to a statement by the spokesman to the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Magnus Eze, his principal was in Ghana to address the situation of Nigeria-Ghana citizens’ relations and meet with relevant stakeholders at both ends including the President of Ghana, the country’s Foreign Minister, traditional rulers and Nigerians resident in the country, to ensure that the life, property and businesses of Nigeria and Nigerians living in Ghana are safe and protected.

It stated: “As part of the engagements for the minister, a few minutes after touching down at Kotoka Accra International Airport, Ghana on Tuesday evening, she had a quick interface with the Inspector General of Police Ghana, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, who was on his way to London, United Kingdom.”

He disclosed that Odumegwu-Ojukwu continued similar engagements yesterday, with Ghanaian officials and leaders of the Nigeria community.

She is expected back to Abuja today.