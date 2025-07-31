Katsina to Fence 14 Hospitals in Frontline LGAs with N703m

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has approved the sum of N703 million for perimeter fencing of 14 hospitals in frontline local government areas of the state to secure the facilities against the nefarious activities of bandits.

The N703 million, according to the government, will also be used for reconstruction of collapsed fences, procurement and installation of security barbed wires in the 14 healthcare facilities.

Briefing journalists shortly after the State Executive Council meeting, the state Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Mr. Sani Magaji-Ingawa, said the fund will be used to increase the height of some of the fences of the hospitals.

He said: “The council has approved a contract for the increase of height of perimeter fence, reconstruction of fences and provision of security barbed wires at the 14 General Hospitals, including those in frontline LGAs.

“This includes Kankara, Jibia, Batsari, Kafur, Malumfashi, Dandume, Funtua, Dutsinma, Faskari, Musawa, Kafur, Danmusa, Katsina health center and General Amadi Rimi Specialist Hospital. These are the 14 General Hospitals that are going to benefit from these projects at the cost of N703 million.”

He, however, said the council has approved the construction of Rafin Iwa-Tashar Bawa-Sabuwa road at the cost of N18.5 billion to boost agricultural and economic activities.

The commissioner explained that the road, when completed, will also enhance the security of the rural dwellers and movement of goods and services within the area.

He added that the council has awarded a contract for the upgrading of Mai’Adua Comprehensive Healthcare Centre to General Hospital at the cost of N1.2 billion.