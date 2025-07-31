Ikenna-Emeka:5G, IoT Will Redefine Media Innovation in Nigeria

Emma Okonji

The Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Nigeria, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, has described 5G technology as a transformational force with the potential to revolutionise media, entertainment, and Nigeria’s broader digital economy.

Speaking during an interactive session with fellows of the MTN Media Innovation Programme (MIP) in Lagos, Ikenna-Emeka explored how 5G, combined with the Internet of Things (IoT), is creating opportunities for innovation, storytelling, and immersive content creation.

“5G is not just a technology; it is an enabler of experiences,” she explained. “It allows real-time, high-definition content production and streaming, scalable augmented reality, and virtual reality experiences. These are the tools that will define the next generation of journalism and storytelling,” Ikenna-Emeka said.

Highlighting MTN’s pioneering role in launching 5G in Nigeria in 2022, she noted that content creators and entertainment professionals have emerged as some of the technology’s heaviest users. “The need for high bandwidth and ultra-low latency solutions in media and entertainment has made 5G indispensable for creators looking to deliver seamless, interactive experiences,” she said.

However, Ikenna-Emeka emphasised that the success of 5G depends not only on infrastructure but also on user education and adoption. “As an organisation, we realise we cannot do it alone. There’s a need for collaboration with storytellers like you (the media) to demystify 5G and show Nigerians where the value lies,” she told the MIP Fellows.

She emphasised the role of the media in shaping public understanding, particularly as misinformation has often clouded discussions about 5G technology. “The media is key in helping audiences see beyond basic connectivity and recognise how 5G drives innovation in health, education, agriculture, and entertainment,” she added.