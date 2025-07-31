How Glo Foundation is Changing the Lives of Lagos Sweepers through Its Skillbridge Programme

For many street sweepers in Lagos, life had long followed a predictable rhythm early mornings, strenuous hours under the sun, and often little recognition for the essential work they do. But recently, a quiet transformation has been taking place. Thanks to the Glo Skillbridge Programme, an initiative of the Glo Foundation, more than 150 sweepers under the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) have discovered new possibilities beyond the broom. Through intensive training in fashion design, baking, bead making, and digital skills, Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that these frontline workers have been equipped not just with vocational tools, but with hope, confidence, and the means to rewrite their own futures through the respective skills they acquired

Every morning, long before Lagos wakes up, its road sweepers are already out, sweeping the streets, clearing the gutters, making the city breathe a little easier. Yet, for most of them, their stories begin and end with the broom. That was, until recently, when something changed. The Glo Skillbridge programme gave them another shot of life beside cleaning.

Glo Skillbridge Programme

The Glo Skillbridge programme is a skills training and empowerment initiative by the Glo Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Globacom designed to provide vocational and digital skills to under-served groups in Nigeria, starting with street sweepers employed by the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA).

From inception, the programme was designed to equip sweepers with soft and vocational skills that will enable them to generate additional income, help bridge income gaps, as well as improve their economic and social mobility.

The programme, a four-week intensive training on Fashion Design, Bead Making, Baking and Digital Skills (e.g., social media management, e-commerce, and digital marketing) took place at partner centres across Lagos, such as YetrosLane Fashion Academy in Gbagada; Bakery Initiatives in Yaba, and ALX in Costain for digital training.

For this cohort, about 150 LAWMA sweepers were selected and enrolled in the pilot phase where the trainers provided both theoretical knowledge and hands-on practice, regardless of participants’ literacy levels.

For the foundation, the programme is a long-term investment in community development that will empower the often overlooked people in the labour ecosystem, giving them tools to transform their lives beyond the daily grind.

Before the training began, the Glo Foundation held a day of celebration at LAWMA’s Ijora Olopa head office. The sweepers, usually anonymous in reflective vests on dusty roads, became the stars of the show. There were games, music, dancing, and lucky dips that saw several sweepers go home with gifts like sewing machines, microwave ovens, and grinding machines.

Speaking at the event, Jumobi Mofe-Damijo, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Globacom, explained why the company chose to honour them, adding that it was because “we recognise the important and thankless jobs that you do all over the state in ensuring that our roads and streets are clean every day. We recognise the hazards you face from drivers who don’t appreciate you and are at times impatient while you are by the roadside sweeping. It is the reason why we are here today—to let you know how much we value you and your huge contributions to keeping Lagos clean”.

Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, Managing Director of LAWMA, was equally full of praise for the initiative as he urged other organisations to emulate Globacom’s example, noting the vital role sweepers play in promoting public health.

For many of the sweepers, the Glo Foundation’s gesture was more than corporate philanthropy. It was personal.Rejoice Aniekwe Ifeoma, born and raised in Lagos, said even though working with LAWMA gives her a sense of purpose and the income to support herself, she is currently undergoing computer literacy training, and in her spare time, sells Tigernut and Zobo beverages, an opportunity she is grateful for.

In Ikorodu, Awolaja Esther, who has worked with LAWMA for nearly 15 years, is training two undergraduates with the income from her job and side hustle. According to her, she felt recognised and seen for the first time.

One of the lucky dip winners, Madam Dorcas Adeniji of Oshodi, danced her way up to collect her grinding machine. Another, Mrs Adewusi Bisola from Alakuko, won an Inverter Microwave oven and was nearly mobbed by jubilant colleagues. Ige Sadatu, who won a sewing machine, could not hide her joy. “Thank you, Globacom,” she said, smiling from ear to ear.

Needles and Beads over Brooms

For a period of four weeks, in a training centre tucked inside Atunrase Estate in Gbagada, a group of Lagos street sweepers were not holding brooms, but needles, beads, and measuring tapes. Some were bent over electric sewing machines. Others were stringing colourful beads into earrings and necklaces.

It was a sight that captured a quiet transformation, thanks to the Glo Skillbridge programme, a bold initiative by the Glo Foundation to empower street sweepers working with the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), which has been nothing short of life-changing.

Launching into Digital Skills

During the course of the training, ALX training centre at Costain, was what helped a fascination for 22-year-old Udoh Blessing Endurance Francis. Until this programme began, she had never worked on a computer. Now, she has learning digital skills and talking about coding, e-commerce, and online marketing. “I appreciate Glo and its partners for putting in place the initiative,” she said. “The world is going digital and only those who are prepared will be able to cope”.

The same rang true for Mrs. Suliat Ojulari, who had also never touched a computer before. “At first I was discouraged. But the trainers made it easy for me. I am very happy, all thanks to Glo and the coordinators. They made it easy for me,” she enthused.

According to Oluwatosin Abiodun-Lisk, who coordinated the digital training, watching participants like Mrs Ojulari evolve was humbling. “Seeing students move from zero to 100 and learning really fast has been a very humbling experience,” she said.

From the Streets to a Fashion Academy

Back in Gbagada, the scene at YetrosLane Fashion Academy saw women who had spent years under the sun sweeping expressways, learning to create clothes and accessories, a surreal experience for them.

Amusat Mopelola Airat, who was one of the trainees could barely contain her gratitude to Glo when she thanked Glo Foundation and the management of LAWMA for giving her that opportunity. Like Airat, another participant, Liadi Fatimoh, said she too had never imagined she would have the chance to sit in a fashion studio, learning how to make clothes.

One of the trainees, Damilola Ilemobayo, said the experience had expanded her vision. “My skill as a fashion designer has improved. I can’t wait to show the world all that I have learnt. May God continue to bless Globacom.”

Mr. Ogunmade Johnpaul Tobi, the coordinator at the fashion centre, was full of praise for the participants, whom he described as amazing because they all put their best foot forward and were willing to learn.

An Immersive Baking Experience

In Yaba, where the baking training held at Bakery Initiatives, another set of sweepers embraced a different kind of transformation in learning how to measure, weigh, mix and bake, skills many of them had hitherto never even dreamt of.

One of the trainees, Mrs. Busari Busayo, who harped on the impact of the training said the lessons she had learnt would be of huge benefit to her and her family, while Obadina Omowumi, another participant, described the experience as “very transformative,” especially for the practical insights into material costing and financial management.

Omotola Akinsanya, who coordinated the training, said the sweepers-cum-bakers demonstrated a “strong passion for the training and a deep eagerness to learn, regardless of their literacy levels”.

A New Chapter

With the end of the training, a graduation ceremony was recently held to mark the sweepers’ achievements and new chapter. For the Glo Foundation, it was a milestone in a broader commitment to social development while for the sweepers, it is the beginning of something they never thought possible but went through.

During the ceremony, participants showcased skills acquired from the training across areas such as digital design, baking, and fashion, with practical demonstration of how to use Canva and artificial intelligence.

Known to reward excellence, it wasn’t any different on that day as some of the

trainees were honoured for outstanding performance. It was an emotional moment for Udoh Blessing, who represented her mother, Endurance Francis, as she was unable to participate herself. A teary Udoh said she had always hoped to receive digital skills training, thus the opportunity was such a huge blessing.

Mrs. Obadina Omowunmi Sarah, who received her cash reward in the baking category, said it was a life-changing opportunity as she had been longing for a chance to earn extra income, while a thankful Damilola Olowolafe was recognised for excellence in the fashion category.

Walking the Talk

LAWMA’s Executive Director of Finance, Mr. Kunle Adebiyi, who represented LAWMA Managing Director, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, at the event, commended Globacom for initiating the programme as an excellent way of helping the beneficiaries to open up new sources of income.

“This is what it means to walk the talk. When you say ‘walk the talk,’ the company actually walks the talk. The journey began recently and already, we’re seeing results. When they said they wanted to partner us, we said, ‘Let’s see what they want to do for us,’ and here it is.”

Recalling the first pampering the beneficiaries got, he said Glo Foundation transformed the room into a fiesta, adding that “I’d never seen anything like it. There was drinking, eating, and sharing palliatives. They also provided transportation for you and equipment, and even the red crocs. Over 200 participants received support. Some also got equipment. It was amazing.

“This partnership is for a long haul, not just the short term. This partnership is not just for today, it will continue in phases. Some of you are still on your way. And yes, more benefits are coming.”

Belief in Inclusivity

Speaking at the graduation in Lagos, of Globacom CSR Head, Jumobi Mofe-Damijo, said at the Glo Foundation, they believe in inclusivity, meaning no Nigerian should be left behind.

Noting that it was that objective that influence the start of the skillbridge programme, she said the first phase was with LAWMA, adding that the next phase will see them collaborate with another organisation.

“When people ask, “Why LAWMA?”, our response is simple: “Why not LAWMA?” The men and women of LAWMA work tirelessly on our streets to keep them clean, yet they are often overlooked. These are the underserved individuals we are committed to supporting at Glo Foundation to make a real, lasting difference in their lives.

“Our aim is to ensure their daily contributions are recognised, valued, and appreciated. The Skillbridge Programme is part of that mission. It provides training in soft skills such as baking, digital literacy, fashion design, bead making, and more. The progress made over just four weeks has been remarkable. It reinforces our belief that with the right opportunities, individuals across Nigeria can thrive.

“Our approach is personal, reaching one home, one person, one worker at a time and restoring a sense of value and confidence in each of them.”

Praising the participants for their hard work and commitment throughout the training period, she added that “they have provided strong feedback to us that investing in our community, and creating opportunities for the staff of LAWMA, is a great way to give back to society. The completion of the programme is a significant milestone and the participants now possess tools that would help them improve their economic conditions.

“We know that this training has given you the tools and knowledge to succeed, and we are excitedly looking forward to seeing what you accomplish beyond today, to open more opportunities for yourselves to have more sources of income to cater for yourselves and your loved ones”.

With the Glo Skillbridge Programme, the foundation is reinforcing its broader mission by empowering underrepresented communities and individuals with the skills they need to thrive personally and economically.