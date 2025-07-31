FRSC Set to Promote 2,000 Officers in Ongoing Promotion Exercise

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has hinted that no fewer than 2,000 officers and marshals are being considered for elevation to their next ranks—ranging from the rank of Chief Route Commander down to Assistant Route Commander and other marshal cadres in an ongoing exercise.

The far-reaching staff promotion exercises, FRSC disclosed, are the first of its kind in the history of the agency with over 2,000 personnel presently undergoing promotion across the country.

The initiative, he noted, is not just a routine administrative activity, “it is a statement of intent, a reflection of Corps Marshal’s faith in staff welfare, commitment to professional development, and resolve to achieve institutional excellence.

A statement issued yesterday by the Assistant Corps Marshal Public Education Officer, FRSC, Abuja, Olusegun Ogungbemide, stated that: “Since his appointment as Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed has consistently emphasised the critical role that a motivated and well-recognised workforce plays in achieving the FRSC’s core mandate of ensuring safer roads and reducing carnages on all roads across the federation.

“Believing that by prioritising timely and merit-based promotions, the Corps is not only restoring hope among officers, but also reinforcing a culture of reward for diligence, dedication, and integrity.”

According to the statement, “The ongoing promotion wave was meticulously planned to ensure transparency, inclusiveness, and fairness, with all qualified personnel across the 12 Zonal Commands included in the process. The development has already sparked excitement and renewed morale within the Corps with many personnel describing it as a ‘new dawn’ for the FRSC workforce.

“Beyond promotions, the Corps Marshal has rolled out various welfare enhancing policies in recent months, from improved training and capacity building programmes to better living and working conditions, as well as stronger mechanisms for staff feedback and engagement.

“In addition to the foregoing, he has also introduced other progressive staff welfare initiatives, including improved working conditions, transparent performance assessments, and targeted housing programmes. Expectedly, the Corps Marshal has also made it clear that this is only the beginning.”

Speaking during briefing of the qualified personnel, he reiterated his resolve to build a professional, highly motivated, and people-centred Corps capable of delivering world-class road safety management in line with international standards.

“As the promotion process nears completion, expectations are high that this bold reform will usher in a stronger, more professional Corps that is better positioned to tackle road safety challenges across the nation.

“That is why for many within the Corps, this is not just a career boost, it is an affirmation of worth, a revival of professional dignity, and a signal that hard worked truly pays under visionary leadership.

“As the FRSC navigates the challenges of modern traffic management in an ever-growing country, one thing is now clear: with Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed at the helm, staff welfare is no longer an afterthought, it is a driving force,” he stated.