  • Wednesday, 30th July, 2025

Firm Launches Promo, Offers Cashback, Discounts

Business | 21 seconds ago

Agnes Ekebuike

Verve, Africa’s leading payment card and digital token brand, has officially launched the sixth edition of its Verve GoodLife Promo—a nationwide campaign designed to reward loyal cardholders across Nigeria with exclusive discounts, cashback, and premium lifestyle experiences.

Speaking at the official launch of the Verve GoodLife Promo 6.0, Divisional Head, Interswitch Group, ChidikeOluaoha, described the initiative as both a celebration of customer loyalty and a call to action for broader financial inclusion.

“This year, we are charting a bolder course. We are not only rewarding our cardholders through various promotional campaigns but also doubling down on our vision to be an enabler of growth, possibility and the good life for every Nigerian.

Our goal is to consistently deliver value in the moments that matter—whether in everyday spending or life’s significant milestones by making Verve the card of choice for secure, seamless, and rewarding transactions. As we introduce new innovations and partnerships in the coming months, our focus remains on deepening financial access, supporting businesses, and enriching digital payment experiences,” Oluaoha said.  

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.