Firm Launches Promo, Offers Cashback, Discounts

Agnes Ekebuike

Verve, Africa’s leading payment card and digital token brand, has officially launched the sixth edition of its Verve GoodLife Promo—a nationwide campaign designed to reward loyal cardholders across Nigeria with exclusive discounts, cashback, and premium lifestyle experiences.

Speaking at the official launch of the Verve GoodLife Promo 6.0, Divisional Head, Interswitch Group, ChidikeOluaoha, described the initiative as both a celebration of customer loyalty and a call to action for broader financial inclusion.

“This year, we are charting a bolder course. We are not only rewarding our cardholders through various promotional campaigns but also doubling down on our vision to be an enabler of growth, possibility and the good life for every Nigerian.

Our goal is to consistently deliver value in the moments that matter—whether in everyday spending or life’s significant milestones by making Verve the card of choice for secure, seamless, and rewarding transactions. As we introduce new innovations and partnerships in the coming months, our focus remains on deepening financial access, supporting businesses, and enriching digital payment experiences,” Oluaoha said.