EyiyemiOlivia Rogbinyin to Host QEDNG Creative Powerhouse Summit

Actor and voice artiste, EyiyemiOlivia Rogbinyin, has been announced as host of the inaugural QEDNG Creative Powerhouse Summit holding on August 12, 2025, at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

The announcement was made on Thursday by Mighty Media Plus Network Limited, publishers of the online newspaper QEDNG.

With a career spanning over three decades, EyiyemiOlivia is celebrated for her dynamic presence across theatre, film, and radio. She is widely recognised for her captivating performances as Iya Onidiri in Itura (M-Net Africa Magic) and Hajia Malaika Doherty in Dust. Beyond her acting talent, she has won the hearts of many for her strong advocacy for professionalism, humility, and courtesy on set, particularly in how cast and crew members are treated.

She has delivered stellar performances in theatre and film productions directed and produced by a long list of accomplished creatives, including Bunmi Davies, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Daniel Oriahi, Dipo Abdul, Ego Boyo, James Omokwe, Biodun Stephen, Hadizat Ibrahim, Momo Spaine, Tosin Igho, Steve Gukas, Dotun Olakunrin, Wande Thomas, Rogba Arimoro, Wumi Fosudo, Mide Glover, Omoni Oboli, Chris Odeh, and many others.

“EyiyemiOlivia is more than a host. She is a storyteller who connects deeply with her audience,” said Olumide Iyanda, publisher of QEDNG and convener of the summit. “Her presence brings warmth, elegance, and a unique energy that perfectly aligns with the spirit of this summit.”

Known for her smooth voice and engaging personality, EyiyemiOlivia has built a reputation as a charismatic compere and voice artiste. She co-anchored radio shows such as Weekend Nigeria on Spirit of Nigeria Radio and The Praise O’Clock Show on Praiseworld Radio. Her ability to host with wits, grace, and empathy makes her a natural fit for the Creative Powerhouse Summit.

Iyanda added: “Her collaborative spirit and respect for behind-the-scenes contributors make her compassionate and relatable to event attendees. From radio to stage to screen, EyiyemiOlivia has left a lasting impression everywhere she’s performed.”

The QEDNG Creative Powerhouse Summit will bring together industry stakeholders, policymakers, and financiers to discuss how to strengthen Nigeria’s creative economy. Two panel discussions will take place, moderated by veteran journalist Steve Ayorinde and broadcast professional Anike-ade Funke Treasure.

Earlier announcements confirmed Udeme Ufot, group managing director of SO&U, as chairman, and Dr. Nkiru Balonwu, founder of The Africa Soft Power Group, as keynote speaker.