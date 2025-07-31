Edo PDP, APC Differ on Calls for Redeployment of INEC REC, Others

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





Ahead of the August 16 National Assembly bye-elections in Edo State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have differed sharply over call for the urgent redeployment of the state Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Dr. Anugbum Onuaha.

The PDP also asked that other key officer of the commission assigned in six local government areas of Oredo, Ikpoba-Okha, Egor, Etsako West, Etsako East, and Akoko Edo local government be redeployed, citing concerns over their credibility and impartiality.

Speaking at a press conference at the state party secretariat, in Benin City, Chairman of the Edo PDP Caretaker Committee, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, said the party was fully prepared for the upcoming polls.

He also expressed confidence in its candidates, Joe Okojie and Johnny Ikponmwosa Aikpitanyi respectively, but noted that the credibility of the election would be guaranteed if the aforementioned electoral officers were redeployed.

While reaffirming PDP’s grassroots strength and its belief in electoral victory, Aziegbemi raised the alarm over the alleged compromised conduct of certain electoral officials during the last gubernatorial election in the state.

“We unequivocally demand the immediate redeployment of the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Anugbum Onuaha, due to his ignoble role in the last governorship election.

“His actions undermined the credibility and integrity of that process, and we cannot permit such a tainted official to oversee the forthcoming bye-elections.

“The continued presence of Electoral Officers who oversaw the controversial 2024 governorship election in Oredo, Ikpoba-Okha, Egor, Etsako West, Etsako East, and Akoko Edo local government areas, threatens public trust in the electoral process.

“Their involvement in the irregularities that marred the last governorship election makes their participation in these bye-elections unacceptable,” Aziegbemi added.

But in a swift reaction, the APC declared that the PDP was not ready for state Central Senatorial District and Ovia federal constituency bye-elections, querying why should the PDP defeat in 2024 governorship election be hinged of the alleged activities of the electoral officers the party wants removed.

In a statement by the Edo APC Chairman, Jarret Tenebe, he said the PDP and its weary and tired political urchins’ fear was caused by the unprecedented achievements that Governor Monday Okpebholo has recorded in just eight months.

He advised that the party and its half a dozen members to brace up to accept the pain of the impending defeats that awaits.

“On August 16, 2025, the APC is determined to prove to our leader—President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCON that the 2.5million votes Edo State people promised him is possible.

“Governor Okpebholo’s achievements has led thousands of politicians out of the PDP and in fact, we have torn the umbrella into shreds and the reality is that, in this coming election, and that of 2027, Edo people have made up their minds to vote massively for our party, the APC,” he declared.