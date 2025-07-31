  • Friday, 1st August, 2025

Burna Boy Electrifies The Stage at The England Lionesses’ UEFA Euro 2025 Victory Celebration

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy delivered a show-stopping performance at the England Lionesses’ UEFA Euro 2025 victory parade held at Buckingham Palace on July 29, 2025. The Lionesses had just made history by retaining the European Championship title, defeating Spain 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in extra time.

The electrifying performance saw Burna Boy take to the stage, belting out his hit song “For My Hand” featuring Ed Sheeran, which got the 100,000-strong crowd and the Lionesses dancing and buzzing with excitement. The energy was palpable as the crowd sang along to the infectious beats.

England manager Sarina Wiegman, a self-confessed Burna Boy fan, was overjoyed, singing along and even pulling the African Giant into a warm embrace. This moment captured the joy and camaraderie of the celebration, showcasing the team’s grit and spirit on and off the pitch.

Burna Boy’s performance was an unforgettable moment in the Lionesses’ victory celebration, making it a deeply personal gift for the coach who led England to a historic European title. Sarina Wiegman’s love for Burna Boy’s music added a unique twist to the story, highlighting the power of music to unite people from different backgrounds.

The event capped a historic win, uniting cultures and showcasing the team’s determination and skill. As former England defender and TV pundit Alex Scott revealed, “Burna Boy is actually Sarina’s favourite artist,” shedding light on the special moment. This performance has once again cemented Burna Boy’s reputation as one of the best performers in the world.

