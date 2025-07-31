ASR Africa Donates N250m Administrative Block to Al-Qalam University in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), through its Tertiary Education Grant Scheme (TEGs), has donated a state-of-the-art administrative block worth N250 million to Al-Qalam University in Katsina State.

Built and equipped with cutting-edge equipment by ASR Africa, the administrative structure was donated to the College of Allied Health Sciences of the university on Thursday.

The administrative block, which was proposed by the management of the institution to support the establishment of the college, has lecture theaters, classrooms, 18 offices for academic and administrative staff, as well as a conference hall.

According to ASR Africa, the facility is designed to strengthen the university’s capacity as it prepares to offer degree programmes in Nursing Science, Public Health, Radiography, Physiotherapy, Optometry and Medical Laboratory Sciences.

Speaking during the inauguration of the project, the Managing Director of ASR Africa, Dr Ubon Udoh, said 30 institutions have so far benefitted with grant awards ranging from N250 million to N2 billion.

He explained that the initiative was designed to bridge infrastructure gaps and foster academic excellence across tertiary institutions in Nigeria and other African countries.

He noted that the partnership between the ASR Africa team and the project management unit of the university ensured that the project was completed within the stipulated time.

He said the project reaffirms the commitment of the Chairman of ASR Africa, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, in supporting local solutions to local problems across Africa.

Udoh expressed satisfaction with the completed project and appealed to the beneficiaries to ensure proper use of the facility.

He praised the management of Al-Qalam University for their support during the construction of the project.

In his remarks, the Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, appreciated the Chairman of ASR Africa, Alhaji Rabiu, for the investment in the state’s educational sector.

He stressed that education is vital for the growth of any society, the reason he has prioritized education in his administration agenda.

He urged the management of the university to safeguard the administrative block and its equipment against vandalism, adding that other philanthropists should emulate ASR Africa.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Nasiru Musa-Yauri, thanked the management and staff of ASR Africa for finding the institution worthy of the donation.

He said that the choice of the project and its location were strategic as the institution plans to extend its academic programmes to include the college of Allied Health Sciences.

He hinted that in a bid to commence full utilization of the edifice, the university has also formalized partnerships with major healthcare facilities across the state to support clinical training for students at the proposed college of Allied Health Sciences.