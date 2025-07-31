APC Chieftain, Omosehin, Joins Race to Represent Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and traditional Prime Minister (Lisa) of Osooro Kingdom, Oba Dele Omosehin, has formally declared his intention to contest for the Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency seat.

Omosehin in a statement in Ibadan, stated that he was running for the federal seat after extensive consultations with party leaders, community stakeholders, and the good people of the constituency.

The declaration came during a two-day working tour across Okitipupa and Irele, where he also unveiled the Asejere Movement — a bold political vision anchored on peace, prosperity, and people-centered leadership.

The tour, which commenced last Sunday in Okitipupa, was a continuation of a strategic dialogue initiated weeks ago when Oba Omosehin hosted leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the area.

Omosehin during the visits, reiterated the core values of the Asejere Movement as a platform for rebuilding trust, inspiring hope and driving development across the constituency.

He was warmly received by the leadership of the APC and grassroots party faithful in all the towns visited and it was at the historic gatherings and wide consultations he accepted the overwhelming call to contest and represent Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency in the next election.

He said, “I have listened carefully to the voices of our leaders, elders, and the people. With deep humility and a renewed sense of responsibility, I accept the call to serve.

“intend to represent the people of the Okitipupa/Irele federal constituency in a bid to restore dignity, unity and development in Ondo South

“The Asejere Movement is not just a campaign mantra but a commitment to a new era of inclusive representation and results-driven leadership.”