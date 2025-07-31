Akpabio Urges Global Lawmakers to Unite Against Conflict, Injustice at UN-IPU Meet

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has made a passionate appeal to parliamentarians across the world to rise above political and geographical divides and stand united in pursuit of peace, justice, and a shared global destiny.

Akpabio stated this yesterday while speaking at the 6th World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments, jointly organised by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the United Nations in Geneva.

The Senate President, in a statement by his media, Jackson Udom, warned that growing conflicts, inequality, and disillusionment, especially in developing countries, posed a threat not only to individual nations but to global stability.

“Across the globe, conflict drowns out the songs of peace. War consumes not only homes but the hopes of families. While science surges forward, millions, especially in developing nations, remain trapped in cycles of fear and want,” he said.

Citing Nigeria’s ongoing struggles with insecurity, youth unemployment, and economic inequality, Akpabio said his country’s legislature has chosen to respond with courage and reform.

His words: “We face armed conflict, climate disruption, and youth disillusionment. Terrorists exploit poverty and displacement. But we are not defined by what we face, but by how we rise.”

He highlighted legislative measures aimed at strengthening national resilience.

He listed the passage of critical laws, including the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons Act, the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act, and the Out-of-School Children Education Act.

He also pointed to inclusive efforts such as the Not Too Young To Run Act and pending legislation to establish gender quotas in politics.

The Senate President emphasised innovation as a cornerstone of national growth, saying, “We are investing in a 10-year National Digital Strategy to equip our youth for a global economy.

“The Start-Up Act, digital skills training, and access to credit are part of our national agenda to unlock the potential long caged by poverty,” he said.

Akpabio, who urged fellow lawmakers to ensure that multilateralism was not reduced to rhetoric, said, “Multilateralism must rise as a movement of resolve. The Nigerian Parliament believes in international solidarity as a shared responsibility.

“Humanity is a single tapestry—when one corner is torn by conflict or injustice, the whole fabric is weakened.”