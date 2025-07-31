Airtel Nigeria’s Spam Alert Intercepts 9.6 Million Suspicious Messages in Two Months

Mary Nnah





Airtel Nigeria’s artificial intelligence (AI) spam alert service has intercepted over 9.6 million suspicious text messages on its network between March 13 and May 20, 2025.

According to a statement from the telecommunication company, the flagged messages comprised 528,080 originating from Airtel users and 9,138,928 from off-network sources.

The launch of the Spam Alert Service marked a significant step by a Nigerian telecom operator to address rising concerns over mobile fraud.

Powered by AI, the system scans every incoming SMS using over 250 parameters, including sender identity, link structure, message volume, and regional anomalies.

Messages flagged as malicious are tagged, “Suspected SPAM” before they reach the end user.

The tool was designed to work in real-time, with each SMS processed in less than two milliseconds.

The solution is deployed at both the core network and IT systems level, allowing for dynamic scanning while preserving user privacy by avoiding the storage or analysis of message content.

Airtel Nigeria’s Chief Executive Officer, Dinesh Balsingh, in the statement noted that the introduction of the AI Spam Alert Service was part of the company’s broader digital safety agenda.

“Spam and scam messages are increasingly sophisticated and damaging to consumers. This service enables real-time protection for our subscribers, ensuring they have a safer digital experience across our network,” he said.

The statement revealed that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had welcomed the initiative.

The Commission’s Executive Vice Chairman, Dr. Aminu Maida, had stated that the industry must take more proactive steps to manage digital risks.

“Spam messages and fraud are becoming more sophisticated, and this AI-powered solution provides a much-needed layer of security,” Maida was quoted as saying.

The NCC has in recent months explored collaborative models with operators to enhance consumer protection and reduce fraud exposure.

The Commission’s 2023 Industry Risk Report identified phishing via SMS and unsolicited bulk messaging as among the top five concerns affecting mobile subscribers, particularly in rural areas and among first-time smartphone users. Globally, regulators are taking more defined positions on spam prevention. In Australia, the National Anti-Scam Centre introduced in 2023 has achieved a 97 percent drop in scam calls through its coordinated strategy involving telecoms and government agencies.

As the Nigerian telecommunications sector continues to evolve, the integration of AI-powered filtering tools could become a foundational element of digital trust.

With over 200 million mobile subscriptions in Nigeria and billions of SMS exchanged monthly, the development represents a technical solution with policy relevance.

Whether through direct oversight or enabling guidelines, how the NCC and other authorities choose to support or scale such efforts may well determine the future trajectory of mobile communications security in Nigeria.