Agora Predict Brings Real-Life Prediction Gaming to Nigeria

In the wake of Nigeria’s first Garena eSports event, which crowned the AllStarNaija Champions, another exciting player has entered the arena — but this time, the game is reality.

Agora Predict is a bold new platform where every day Nigerians can predict the outcomes of real-life events — from politics to pop culture, finance to Dangote, football to BBNaija — and win airtime or other rewards for getting it right.

“We’re building a platform for everyday Nigerians to test their instincts, stay informed, and be rewarded while doing it,” said Omamuzo Samson, Founder/CEO at Agora Predict. “If you can gist about it, you can predict it.”

Unlike fantasy sports or betting apps, Agora Predict gamifies current events, making them more engaging and accessible. Users can weigh in on questions like: ‘Will Nigeria’s broadband penetration reach 60% by November 1, 2025?’ ‘Will Nigeria beat Ghana in the next friendly? Will fuel prices rise by month-end?’

Each prediction is free to stake. Winners earn airtime or bragging rights, while the rest come back better informed and ready to play again.

Agora Predict is built with Nigeria’s mobile-first, Gen Z, and millennial users in mind. The platform is, meaning it is free to use (no deposits or gambling). It is accessible from any smartphone browser. What makes it even more attractive is that it is fast, fun, and easy to join.

Whether you’re monitoring the budget or tracking who wins the next EPL match, there’s a prediction for you. In a world flooded with information and hype, Agora Predict offers a refreshing mix of entertainment, insight, and community-driven fun

It is the kind of social-first, high-engagement tool that can power national conversations — and make every day Nigerians part of the story.

Players are urged to sign up at AgoraPredict.com, then start predicting what happens next in politics, sports, celebrity gist, and everyday life.