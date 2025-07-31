Afrobasket: Kida Storms Abidjan as D’Tigress Battle Cameroon for 27th Straight Win

In a move that underscores his unyielding commitment to Nigerian basketball, Engr Musa Ahmadu Kida, President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) and Chairman of NNPC Plc, is set to jet out to Abidjan to rally behind D’Tigress as they prepare for an important quarter-final clash against Cameroon at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket.

Tonight at 10pm Nigeria time, the Palais des Sports de Treichville will tremble as D’Tigress—Africa’s reigning queens—seek to extend their historic dominance and inch closer to an unprecedented fifth consecutive AfroBasket title.

For eight transformative years, Musa Kida has been more than a federation president—he’s been the heartbeat of Nigerian basketball.

From funding international campaigns to personally standing courtside during pivotal matches, his leadership has fueled D’Tigress’ meteoric rise.

Under his watch, Nigeria stunned the world by defeating Canada at the Paris 2024 Olympics, becoming the first African team to reach the women’s basketball quarterfinals at the Games.

He has overseen four consecutive AfroBasket titles (2017, 2019, 2021, 2023), each one a testament to strategic planning, player development, and relentless belief.

Tonight, he returns to the trenches—not as a dignitary, but as a believer.

D’Tigress have bulldozed their way into the quarter-finals by crushing Rwanda 92–45 in their opener and outlasted Mozambique 60–55 in a gritty second game.

Now, they face a familiar foe: Cameroon, the last team to beat Nigeria in AfroBasket history—by a single point in 2015. Since then, D’Tigress have gone unbeaten in 26 straight AfroBasket games, rewriting the narrative of African women’s basketball.

Victory tonight means a semi-final berth against either Senegal or hosts Côte d’Ivoire which will take them a step closer to a record fifth straight title and qualification for the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.