Universal Insurance to Launch Enhanced Third-party Motor Insurance

Ebere Nwoji

The Managing Director/CEO Universal Insurance Plc, Dr. Jeff Duru has said that the company had concluded plans to launch its enhanced third-party motor insurance cover for its customers and the general public.

Duru stated this at a recent insurance forum in Lagos while addressing Insurance and Pensioners newsmen.

While speaking on the future plans of the company, Duru said, “Our upcoming products include our third party enhanced motor cover. We have an enhanced third-party motor cover that is coming which will drive our third-party initiative to carve a niche in the motor insurance segment of the market.

“We also have our mini comprehensive insurance package that will be digitised, which will enable everybody to key into motor insurance because some people still see the comprehensive motor insurance package as very expensive. So, our mini comprehensive insurance package when it comes on board will enable you to buy insurance service and pay at your convenience. The package will enable you to pay to the extent that is affordable for you in terms of premium,” Duru stated.

The Universal Insurance Boss noted that the company had a rate assured policy that is about to be brought on board.

According to him the rate assured policy will enable property owners and tenants to have benefit of recovering their loss rate.

“Assuming there is a fire damage, flood or extra loss that resulted in the loss of your residence or your building, we will be able to oblige you to have alternative accommodation. This will give you the peace of mind and security to continue your life,” he stated.