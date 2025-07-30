UNICEF Nigeria Announces Appointment of New Country Representative

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





A new UNICEF Nigeria Country Representative, Ms. Wafaa Saeed Abdelatef, has been appointed.

This is contained in a statement by Susan Akila, Communication Specialist, UNICEF Nigeria which was made available to journalists on Tuesday in Bauchi.

Prior to her appointment, Wafaa Saeed served as the UNICEF Representative in Somalia, where she achieved significant successes in advancing children’s rights and well-being within a complex and challenging environment.

With over 20 years of dedicated service in international humanitarian and development work, Wafaa Saeed brings a wealth of experience and leadership to Nigeria’s efforts to improve the lives of children and communities across the country.

Her extensive career includes senior roles with the United Nations—most notably with OCHA, UNICEF, and WFP—in diverse settings such as Sudan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Syria, and Ethiopia.

She has also held leadership positions at the global level with OCHA in New York and Geneva.

Wafaa Saeed’s professional journey began in Sudan, where she worked with the private sector, academia, and non-governmental organisations on initiatives focused on displaced populations and environmental conservation.

She holds a Master of Architecture from Katholieke Universiteit Leuven in Belgium, a Master of Science in Physical Planning from the University of Khartoum, and a Bachelor of Science in Architecture.

In her previous role as UNICEF Somalia Representative, Wafaa Saeed demonstrated strong leadership in advancing the organisation’s mission amid complex humanitarian challenges.

Her expertise spans programme management, coordination, and strategic planning in both humanitarian and development contexts.

UNICEF Nigeria is confident that Wafaa’s extensive experience and uncompromising dedication will significantly contribute to Nigeria’s progress towards achieving the rights and well-being of every child.

“We warmly welcome her to the country and look forward to her leadership in this vital mission”.