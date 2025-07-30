Tinubu Appoints Olumode Adeyemi As New FFS Boss

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Deputy Controller-General (DCG) Adeyemi Olumode, as the new Federal Fire Service (FFS) Controller-General (CG).

The appointment was announced on Wednesday on behalf of the Federal Government by the Secretary to the Civil, Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), Maj.-Gen Abdulmalik Jubril (rtd).

Jubril said that the appointment followed the retirement of the current CG, Abdulganiyu Jaji, on August 13.

The board, while appreciating Jaji’s dedication and commitment to service, added that Jaji will be retiring upon attaining the age of 60 on August 13.

Jubril further said that the new CG was qualified having attended and passed all mandatory in-service training, command courses, as well as other courses within and outside the country.

“He brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having transferred his service from the FCT Fire Service to the Federal Fire Service and grown to the rank of DCG in the Human Resource Directorate of the Service Headquarters.

“He has served in various capacities and is equally a member/fellow of the following professional associations including Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria, Institute of Public Administration of Nigeria and Chartered Institute of Treasury Management of Nigeria,” he said.(NAN)