Ronik School to Undergo Strategic Overhaul to Reaffirm Leadership in Education

Oluchi Chibuzor

Ronik School has announced plans to embark on a comprehensive re-engineering and transformation process, aimed at reinforcing its core mission to raise great leaders and develop young people for leadership within and outside the country.

These strategic initiatives, it stated, are designed to enhance its long-standing commitment to delivering quality educational services.

Speaking with journalists at the end of the session and graduation event in Lagos, Chris Alabi, Chairman of the Ronik Group of Schools, said that since its inception, the school has maintained a steadfast dedication to quality, evident in its robust infrastructure.

“The school has consistently engaged highly experienced consultants, experts in educational development from both national and international arenas, to provide ongoing advice on upgrades and the continuous improvement of both teaching and administrative staff quality. This proactive approach ensures the institution remains abreast of the latest developments in the education sector,” he said.

To further ensure a quality learning outcome, the founder stated that the school actively benchmarks against global standards.

“We also visit international schools, home and abroad, to see what they are actually delivering and we try to benchmark at least to see how we can provide the same quality educational service, as well as to beat them as much as possible,” Alabi explained.

He added that the school also adheres to a rigorous recruitment process for its tutors, ensuring that all teachers possess minimum educational qualifications.

Beyond academics, Ronik School has strategically expanded its offerings to include sports, recognising its importance for students’ future.

Alabi noted that the institution has now added comprehensive sports facilities, including multi-purpose courts, basketball courts, and a swimming pool, eliminating the need to send students off-site for such activities.

Acknowledging that the school may now be playing catch-up to its competitors, he emphasised that Ronik School is actively re-engineering its approach.

“This involves a renewed focus on bringing in better teachers now, who are properly equipped with modern teaching methodologies, as education is a constantly developing field. Furthermore, the school has intensified its marketing efforts as part of this transformation.

“Looking ahead, Ronik School is actively planning international collaborations with other institutions. Additionally, the school intends to introduce vocational training in areas such as fashion design, tailoring, and makeup, aiming to provide students with a broader range of skills that fully equip them for their future endeavors alongside their academic pursuits,” he said.

The Vice-Chairman and Lead Consultant at Ronik, Adebola Olubanjo, announced plans to commence Chinese Language teaching in addition to French in the next academic session.

“Chinese Language teaching will start in the next academic session, and we are starting at the primary cadre,” he said. “We prepare our students to have a more global outlook. It’s essential for them to be able to speak and write other international languages. In our language laboratory, we have facilities to make the programme a success both at the primary and secondary levels. Qualified and experienced teachers are employed to handle the programme.”

The PTA chairperson at Ronik International School, Chioma Okafor, stated that under her leadership, the association, in its quest to drive excellence, has sponsored a spelling bee competition to ensure that students excel in their studies.