REX Insurance Launches Digital Platforms for Motor Insurance Sales

Ebere Nwoji

Rex Insurance has announced the launch of its new digital platforms designed to revolutionise the way motor insurance is accessed and purchased.

The company said the strategic initiative marked a significant step towards enhancing customer experience and expanding market reach.

It further said the newly launched digital platforms, comprising an E-portal and website allows customers to purchase all Rex Insurance motor insurance policies with ease and transparency.

It said the platforms have been optimised for speed, simplicity, and security, enabling real-time policy issuance, digital payments, and instant policy document delivery.

The Managing Director & Chief Executive, Rex Insurance Limited. Mrs. Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, while speaking on the development reaffirmed the company’s focus on customer satisfaction and regulatory adherence. She said to further fulfill the company’s mission of protecting individuals and their assets, Rex Insurance was simplifying the process for vehicle owners to obtain the mandatory policy, ensuring they met all legal obligations.

Also speaking on the initiative, Chief Digital Information Officer, Rex Insurance Mr. Adeyinka Aderombi, said the future of insurance sales was digital—where customers expected seamless, intuitive, and instant purchasing experiences.

Adeyinka further added that by integrating real-time underwriting and instant policy issuance, REX was turning what used to take days into a matter of clicks and every digital transaction in its platform was built with robust safeguards, ensuring customer data was protected at every step. “At Rex Insurance, we have combined cutting-edge technology with unwavering commitment to privacy and compliance.The rise of digital insurance sales is not just a trend—it’s a transformation and our goal is to make buying insurance as effortless as possible – simple, secure, and stress-free,” he said.