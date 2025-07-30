Return to 1648 Peace of Westphalia, Uphold Sovereignty, Jimoh Ibrahim Tells World Leaders

At the United Nations 6th World Speakers’ Conference, underway in Geneva, chairman of the Interparliamentary Committee Worldwide in the Nigerian Senate, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, has advised global leaders that respecting sovereignty and upholding the principles of the Westphalia Treaty are vital for maintaining world peace.

He said these principles remain the primary means of fostering international peace and security.

Speaking at the conference, Ibrahim asserted that these fundamental principles should not be replaced by power, interests, or authority in global politics.

He explained that respecting sovereignty was crucial for safeguarding global peace and promoting international harmony.

Senator Ibrahim reminded global leaders that no country in the world possesses absolute sovereignty and that maintaining peace should be the guiding principle of geo-centric politics amidst power struggles.

According to Ibrahim, “those fundamental principles of non-interference in the domestic affairs of nations and the prevention of the use of force are principles of the protocol of the 1648 treaty of Westphalia and they are distilled into the United Nations as the rule book of international engagement — an action to the contrary is an invitation to disunity and temptation to a self-creation of an ancillary power that can affect international peace and security.

Ibrahim observed that Africa had remained peaceful in recent times because Nigerian Liberalist President Tinubu focused on respecting national sovereignty, regardless of a country’s size.

“Every nation must honour sovereignty as long as it meets the criteria set by the 1648 Peace of Westphalia, including population, government presence, and territorial boundaries,” Ibrahim argued.

The senator representing Ondo South in the Nigerian senate said that countries seeking to test their strength should first concentrate on implementing border controls to prevent unauthorised entry, such as erosion without visas or air border measures that could help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“It is unfortunate that we are once again curbing the benefits of globalisation in the face of hunger and human abuse, creating tension over which we have no absolute control. Yes, a country can focus inward to the balance of power. Still, the need to stay united in foreign policies serves the interest of international peace in modern times, when international institutions are becoming increasingly epiphenomenal,” Ibrahim said.

Ibrahim advised the speakers of various countries to return home and pass legislation that will ensure their countries respect sovereignty as a sign of strong support for international peace and security. He said that the Nigerian Senate, and by extension the African Parliament, was supportive of his suggestions.