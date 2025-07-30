Rasheedat Ajibade: Our Next Focus is to Win the World Cup

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Still in the euphoria of Nigeria’s triumph at the just ended Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, has declared that the 10-time continental champions Super Falcons are now looking forward to winning the FIFA Women’s World Cup

Last Saturday night in Rabat, the Super Falcons fought back from being two goals down to beat hosts Morocco 3-2 and claim a 10th WAFCON crown.

The Falcons have featured in all nine editions of the Women’s World Cup with their best performance being reaching the quarterfinal in 1999.

Two years ago, at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand they stretched two-time European champions England to a penalty shootout in the second round.

MVP of the 2024 WAFCON Ajibade has now said the team can aim for the biggest prize in women’s football in the world, the World Cup.

“We are not content to rest on our laurels. Our vision is bold. We want to become the best women’s football team in the world,” a bullish Ajibade declared to reporters shortly each player of the team received a promise of $100,000 plus a three bedroom and national honour from President Bola Tinubu at the Villa in Abuja.

“Let us inspire a mindset that sees no limit, that dares to dream big and that unites in pursuit of excellence.

“With the right support and with the right condition, we can have the same playing field as our competitors.

“The Super Falcons are ready to soar higher and the sky is just the beginning.”

Ajibade and three other Super Falcons that include; Chiamaka Nnadozie, Michelle Alozie and Esther Okoronkwo were listed in the 2024 WAFCON Best XI team released on Monday by CAF.

The Super Falcons Captain was the Most Valuable Player in three of the six matches played by Nigeria en-route winning the trophy.

She provided the leadership and inspiration that Falcons needed to win the trophy in Rabat. It therefore was not surprising that she was named the Player of the Tournament.