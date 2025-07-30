  • Tuesday, 29th July, 2025

Presidency Defends Largesse Splashed on Super Falcons

Featured | 36 seconds ago

Duro Ikhazuagbe 

Special Adviser to the President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, has defended the recent cash reward showered on Super Falcons for winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations for a record 10th time.

Super Falcons came back from two goals down to defeat hosts Morocco  3-2 to win the trophy in Rabat on Saturday night.

In appreciation for the honour the Super Falcons have done the country, President Tinubu splashed $100,000 (in Naira equivalent of N153million) on each of the 23 players while their coaches and backroom staff equally got $50,000 each. In addition to national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), each of the recipients also got a three bedroom apartment in the Renewed Hope Estate in the Federal Capital, Abuja.

However, in reaction to criticism of the reward on social media by some Nigerians, Mr Onanuga in a post shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, @aonanuga1956, explained that the President did what a grateful nation should do.

He reiterated that President Tinubu’s gesture was a celebration of “excellence, creativity, hard work, soccer artistry and the undying Nigerian spirit.”

“When you remember that Multichoice, the organizer of the BBNaija reality show is offering the winner ₦150 million grand prize, you wonder why some Nigerians are unappreciative of President Tinubu’s rewards to the Super Falcons,” Onanuga wrote.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.